The ongoing federal government shutdown isn’t just freezing paychecks, it’s emptying pantries.

Across the country, food banks are seeing a surge in demand as millions of Americans brace for the possible loss of food assistance. Here in New York, more than three million residents could lose their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits if the shutdown continues into November. That includes over 36,000 people in Oneida County who rely on that aid to feed their families.

In Utica, the impact is already showing. Lines formed outside the Utica Food Pantry before it even opened this week, as people worried about what happens if their benefits stop. Thankfully, there are still local resources ready to help. Anyone in need can call 211 or visit the 211 website to find food pantry or food bank locations in Oneida, Herkimer, Madison, and Otsego Counties.

Here’s where to find help in your community:

202 Main Street, Boonville, NY

Provides a food pantry to individuals in need.

165 Main Street, Boonville, NY

Offers a food pantry to individuals and families in need. Coordinates a thrift store with clothing and household items for low-cost.

Provides a food pantry to individuals in need. (Note: Search results suggest a pantry outside of NY, but this is the name provided in your list.)

84 Main Street, Camden, NY

Provides a food pantry for individuals in need as well as other basic necessities, such as soap, laundry detergent, and diapers, when available.

2659 Seneca Turnpike, Canastota, NY

Provides a food pantry for individuals in need.

128 East Center Street, Canastota, NY

Provides a food pantry to individuals in need.

101 Nelson Street, Cazenovia, NY

Provides a food pantry and fresh food assistance to individuals in need.

206½ Tuscarora Road, Chittenango, NY

Provides a food pantry to families and individuals in need.

7616 East South Street, Clark Mills, NY

Assists individuals and families once every month with a food distribution, on a drive through style, by providing enough food for 5 days.

735 Utica Street, De Ruyter, NY

Offers a food pantry and free clothing closet for individuals in need.

21 North Helmer Avenue, Dolgeville, NY

Provides a food pantry to individuals in need.

6600 Germany Road, Durhamville, NY

Provides a food pantry to individuals in need.

9004 East River Road, Forestport, NY

Provides a food pantry to individuals in need.

993 State Route 80, Georgetown, NY

Provides a food pantry, clothing, and household items to individuals in need.

4000 Wings Way, Hamilton, NY

Provides a food pantry and Thanksgiving assistance to individuals and families in need. Offers hygiene items and cleaning supplies when available.

431 North Prospect Street, Herkimer, NY

Provides a food pantry, soup kitchen, gleaning program, and Christmas assistance.

7835 Church Street, Holland Patent, NY

Assists individuals and families once every month by providing enough food for 5 days.

60 West Street, Ilion, NY

Provides emergency and supplemental food to offering a pick-up or delivery meal on 11/26. Call for more information.

5748 Stokes Lee Center Road, Lee Center, NY

Provides a food pantry to individuals in need.

45 Furnace Street, Little Falls, NY

Provides a 15 meal package of canned, fresh and frozen foods to eligible clients.

9427 Maynard Drive, Marcy, NY

Assists individuals and families once every month by providing enough food.

3824 Swamp Road, Morrisville, NY

Provides a food pantry for individuals in need.

8202 State Route 28, Newport, NY

Provides a food pantry to individuals in need. Will provide delivery on a case-by-case emergency situation.

228 Crosby Boulevard, Old Forge, NY

Provides a nonperishable item food pantry to individuals in need.

103 Crosby Boulevard, Old Forge, NY

Provides a food pantry for individuals in need. Offers delivery to LakeSide Housing as well as other individuals with enough notice.

164 Madison Street, Oneida, NY

Provides a food pantry to individuals in need.

4704 State Route 365, Oneida, NY

Provides a food pantry to individuals in need.

Provides basic emergency assistance to residents of Madison County and operates in suburban and rural communities where no Salvation Army facility is present. Designed to provide emergency assistance for individuals and families who are in need of food, rent assistance, clothing, and utility assistance. Offers holiday and summer camps for qualifying individuals and families.

207 N James St, Rome, NY

Providing food pantry and personal care items at the following location: Connected Community Schools Impact Center 207 N. James St Rome NY 13440. Accepts donations at the same time and location.

413 East Dominick Street, Rome, NY

Provides a food pantry to individuals in need.

199 West Dominick Street, Rome, NY

Provides a food pantry for individuals in need. Assists with dog and cat food, and cat litter, when available.

410 West Dominick Street, Rome, NY

Provides food pantry to individuals in need in our service area outlined by the Food Bank of Central NY. Food pantry is by appointment only on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

2348 Main Street, Clayville, NY

Provides a food pantry for individuals in need. (Note: Linked to the Town of Paris community groups page.)

1013 West Street, Utica, NY

Assists individuals and families once a week by providing 15 meal food package per person per family.

1404 West Street, Utica, NY

Provides a food pantry for individuals and families in need. Accepts donations of food, clothing, household goods, and toys.

14 Clinton Place, Utica, NY

Assists individuals and families once every month by providing enough food for 3 days.

1605 Genesee Street, Utica, NY

Provides a food pantry to individuals in need.

731 Lafayette Street, Utica, NY

Provides a food pantry.

11 Devereux Street, Utica, NY

Provides a food pantry for individuals in need.

1119 Elm Street, Utica, NY

Provides a food pantry for individuals in need, which can be accessed once a month. Will not turn people away in cases of emergency.

729 Broadway Street, Utica, NY

Provides a food pantry to individuals and families in need.

726 Washington Street, Utica, NY

Provides a food pantry for Veterans in Central New York.

1408 Genesee Street, Utica, NY

Provides assistance with basic needs... Offers food vouchers from the Utica office, and a food pantry for individuals and families in the Rome area.

730 Broadway, Utica, NY

Assists individuals and families once every month by providing enough.

2178 State Route 80, Van Hornesville, NY

Assists individuals and families once a month by providing enough food for 5 days.

4352 Peterboro Street, Vernon, NY

Provides a food pantry.

*Provides fresh food including fruits, vegetables, pastries, breads and sometimes meats to those in need.

8595 Westmorland Road, Whitesboro, NY

Provides a food cupboard with 24/7 access to individual in need.