Here’s Food Bank Pantry Options In Central New York
The ongoing federal government shutdown isn’t just freezing paychecks, it’s emptying pantries.
Across the country, food banks are seeing a surge in demand as millions of Americans brace for the possible loss of food assistance. Here in New York, more than three million residents could lose their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits if the shutdown continues into November. That includes over 36,000 people in Oneida County who rely on that aid to feed their families.
In Utica, the impact is already showing. Lines formed outside the Utica Food Pantry before it even opened this week, as people worried about what happens if their benefits stop. Thankfully, there are still local resources ready to help. Anyone in need can call 211 or visit the 211 website to find food pantry or food bank locations in Oneida, Herkimer, Madison, and Otsego Counties.
Here’s where to find help in your community:
Helping Hands Food Pantry - ProgramBoonville Methodist Church
202 Main Street, Boonville, NY
Provides a food pantry to individuals in need.
Matthew's Place Food Pantry and Thrift Shop - Agency
165 Main Street, Boonville, NY
Offers a food pantry to individuals and families in need. Coordinates a thrift store with clothing and household items for low-cost.
Brookfield Food Cupboard - Agency
Provides a food pantry to individuals in need. (Note: Search results suggest a pantry outside of NY, but this is the name provided in your list.)
Camden Area Food Pantry - ProgramCluster 13 Ministries
84 Main Street, Camden, NY
Provides a food pantry for individuals in need as well as other basic necessities, such as soap, laundry detergent, and diapers, when available.
Compassion Connection Food Pantry - ProgramThe Way Ministries
2659 Seneca Turnpike, Canastota, NY
Provides a food pantry for individuals in need.
Opportunity Shop Food Pantry - ProgramOpportunity Shop
128 East Center Street, Canastota, NY
Provides a food pantry to individuals in need.
CazCares Food Pantry and Fresh Food - ProgramCazCares
101 Nelson Street, Cazenovia, NY
Provides a food pantry and fresh food assistance to individuals in need.
Sullivan Food Cupboard - ProgramSullivan Food Cupboard
206½ Tuscarora Road, Chittenango, NY
Provides a food pantry to families and individuals in need.
The Country Pantry - Agency
7616 East South Street, Clark Mills, NY
Assists individuals and families once every month with a food distribution, on a drive through style, by providing enough food for 5 days.
DeRuyter Community Services - Agency
735 Utica Street, De Ruyter, NY
Offers a food pantry and free clothing closet for individuals in need.
Dolgeville Food Pantry - Agency
21 North Helmer Avenue, Dolgeville, NY
Provides a food pantry to individuals in need.
Town of Verona Food Pantry - ProgramTown of Verona
6600 Germany Road, Durhamville, NY
Provides a food pantry to individuals in need.
St. Patrick’s & St. Mary’s Food Pantry - Agency
9004 East River Road, Forestport, NY
Provides a food pantry to individuals in need.
St. James Church Mustard Seed Pantry - Agency
993 State Route 80, Georgetown, NY
Provides a food pantry, clothing, and household items to individuals in need.
Hamilton Food Cupboard - Agency
4000 Wings Way, Hamilton, NY
Provides a food pantry and Thanksgiving assistance to individuals and families in need. Offers hygiene items and cleaning supplies when available.
Salvation Army of Herkimer - Agency
431 North Prospect Street, Herkimer, NY
Provides a food pantry, soup kitchen, gleaning program, and Christmas assistance.
Foothills Food Pantry - ProgramFoothills Rural Community Ministry
7835 Church Street, Holland Patent, NY
Assists individuals and families once every month by providing enough food for 5 days.
Ilion-Frankfort Food Pantry - ProgramCatholic Charities of Herkimer County
60 West Street, Ilion, NY
Provides emergency and supplemental food to offering a pick-up or delivery meal on 11/26. Call for more information.
St. Joseph's Food Pantry - Agency
5748 Stokes Lee Center Road, Lee Center, NY
Provides a food pantry to individuals in need.
Little Falls Area Food Pantry - ProgramLittle Falls Youth & Family Center (formerly Little Falls YMCA)
45 Furnace Street, Little Falls, NY
Provides a 15 meal package of canned, fresh and frozen foods to eligible clients.
Mohawk Valley Church Food Pantry - Agency
9427 Maynard Drive, Marcy, NY
Assists individuals and families once every month by providing enough food.
Morrisville Community Church Food Pantry - Agency
3824 Swamp Road, Morrisville, NY
Provides a food pantry for individuals in need.
Kuyahoora Valley Food Pantry - ProgramKuyahoora Valley Food Pantry
8202 State Route 28, Newport, NY
Provides a food pantry to individuals in need. Will provide delivery on a case-by-case emergency situation.
Niccolls Memorial Presbyterian Church Food Pantry - Agency
228 Crosby Boulevard, Old Forge, NY
Provides a nonperishable item food pantry to individuals in need.
St. Bartholomew's Church of Old Forge Food Pantry - Agency
103 Crosby Boulevard, Old Forge, NY
Provides a food pantry for individuals in need. Offers delivery to LakeSide Housing as well as other individuals with enough notice.
Church on the Rock Food Pantry - ProgramChurch on the Rock
164 Madison Street, Oneida, NY
Provides a food pantry to individuals in need.
New Life Assembly of God Food Pantry - Agency
4704 State Route 365, Oneida, NY
Provides a food pantry to individuals in need.
Salvation Army of Madison County - Agency
Provides basic emergency assistance to residents of Madison County and operates in suburban and rural communities where no Salvation Army facility is present. Designed to provide emergency assistance for individuals and families who are in need of food, rent assistance, clothing, and utility assistance. Offers holiday and summer camps for qualifying individuals and families.
Food Giveaway - ProgramConnected Community Schools
207 N James St, Rome, NY
Providing food pantry and personal care items at the following location: Connected Community Schools Impact Center 207 N. James St Rome NY 13440. Accepts donations at the same time and location.
Rescue Mission Food Pantry - ProgramRome Rescue Mission
413 East Dominick Street, Rome, NY
Provides a food pantry to individuals in need.
Rome Food Pantry - ProgramCatholic Charities of Oneida/Madison County
199 West Dominick Street, Rome, NY
Provides a food pantry for individuals in need. Assists with dog and cat food, and cat litter, when available.
Salvation Army of Rome Food Pantry - Agency
410 West Dominick Street, Rome, NY
Provides food pantry to individuals in need in our service area outlined by the Food Bank of Central NY. Food pantry is by appointment only on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Sauquoit Valley Friends and Neighbors Food Pantry - Agency
2348 Main Street, Clayville, NY
Provides a food pantry for individuals in need. (Note: Linked to the Town of Paris community groups page.)
Dr. Alap A. Butala Food Pantry - ProgramRescue Mission of Utica
1013 West Street, Utica, NY
Assists individuals and families once a week by providing 15 meal food package per person per family.
Johnson Park Center Food Pantry - ProgramJohnson Park Center
1404 West Street, Utica, NY
Provides a food pantry for individuals and families in need. Accepts donations of food, clothing, household goods, and toys.
Salvation Army of Utica Food Pantry - ProgramSalvation Army of Utica
14 Clinton Place, Utica, NY
Assists individuals and families once every month by providing enough food for 3 days.
Seeds of Hope Food Pantry - ProgramFirst Presbyterian Church of Utica
1605 Genesee Street, Utica, NY
Provides a food pantry to individuals in need.
St. Clare's Cupboard - ProgramThea Bowman House, Inc.
731 Lafayette Street, Utica, NY
Provides a food pantry.
St. Margaret's Food Pantry at Grace Church - ProgramGrace Church
11 Devereux Street, Utica, NY
Provides a food pantry for individuals in need.
St. John's Outreach Food Pantry - Agency
1119 Elm Street, Utica, NY
Provides a food pantry for individuals in need, which can be accessed once a month. Will not turn people away in cases of emergency.
Utica Food Pantry - Agency
729 Broadway Street, Utica, NY
Provides a food pantry to individuals and families in need.
Veteran's Outreach Center Food Pantry - ProgramCentral New York Veteran's Outreach Center
726 Washington Street, Utica, NY
Provides a food pantry for Veterans in Central New York.
Community Assistance - ProgramCatholic Charities of Oneida/Madison County
1408 Genesee Street, Utica, NY
Provides assistance with basic needs... Offers food vouchers from the Utica office, and a food pantry for individuals and families in the Rome area.
Westminster Moriah Olivet Presbyterian Church Food Pantry - Agency
730 Broadway, Utica, NY
Assists individuals and families once every month by providing enough.
Van Hornesville/Jordanville Food Pantry - Agency
2178 State Route 80, Van Hornesville, NY
Assists individuals and families once a month by providing enough food for 5 days.
Church of the Holy Family Food Pantry - ProgramChurch of the Holy Family
4352 Peterboro Street, Vernon, NY
Provides a food pantry.
Fresh Food Program - ProgramChurch of the Holy Family
4352 Peterboro Street, Vernon, NY
*Provides fresh food including fruits, vegetables, pastries, breads and sometimes meats to those in need.
Trinity United Methodist Church Community Cupboard - Agency
8595 Westmorland Road, Whitesboro, NY
Provides a food cupboard with 24/7 access to individual in need.
