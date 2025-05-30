A Central New York farming family is picking up the pieces after a fire destroyed their barn and took the lives of eight calves and two horses.

The fire broke out Thursday, May 29 at the Lanckton farm on Cemetery Road in Floyd. Drivers passing by spotted the flames and called 911 around 9:30 AM.

By the time firefighters arrived the blaze had already quickly spread and engulfed the barn. Thankfully, no one was injured since the owners weren’t home when it happened.

Community Helping Move Cows

The Rome Fire Department arrived quickly and worked hard to put out the flames, while other agencies like National Grid, AmCare Ambulance, Oneida County DPW, and the State Police also pitched in.

Neighbors, friends, and nearby farmers have been rallying around the family, helping move the dairy cows that were outside the barn to a safe place.

Road to Recovery

The road near the farm is still closed Friday morning as crews finish cleaning up, and the fire department is investigating what started the fire.

It’s been a tough time for the family and the community, but everyone is coming together to support them as they begin the long road to recovery.

Madison Barn Fire Kills 125 Cows

Earlier this year a devastating fire destroyed a 54 year-old family-owned dairy farm in Central New York, claiming the lives of over 125 head of cattle and wiping out decades of hard work and dedication.

The barn, built in 1971 by Stanley and Shirley Wratten, had been a cornerstone of the family’s dairy operation for generations.

Gene Wratten, who took over the farm, has long been known for his dedication to the community, providing jobs to those in need and supporting local agricultural programs.

A GoFundMe was set up to help the family and over $30,000 was raised.

