You'll now have two chances to see one of the most unique summer experiences in Central New York. The Flotsam River Circus is not only making a stop in Rome they will be in Frankfort as well.

On Saturday, August 23rd, the Flotsam River Circus is floating into Rome, and you won’t want to miss it. You can read all the event information for Rome online here. Sunday, August 24th, it floats into Frankfort.

What Is the Flotsam River Circus?

This isn’t your typical circus. Flotsam is a wild and whimsical troupe of musicians, circus performers, and puppeteers who travel by handmade raft, performing free shows in waterfront towns all along the Erie Canal and Hudson River during the summer. That’s right, they’re literally bringing the circus by boat, and it’s as magical as it sounds.

Where and When to Catch the Show

Flotsam River Circus Flotsam River Circus loading...

The show in Rome will take place at Bellamy Harbor Park, just west of the Mill Street Bridge. The performance kicks off at 6:30PM and wraps up before 8:00PM. In Frankfort, the circus will set up at the marina, just below Heelpath Brewing. The performance there starts at 6:30PM and wraps up before 8:00PM.

Tips for a Great Viewing Experience

Parking near the marina is limited, so carpooling, biking, or even kayaking is encouraged. And if you’re thinking about coming by boat, the performers kindly ask that you stay on shore for the best viewing experience.

Frankfort is just one stop on Flotsam’s 2025 tour, which stretches over 600 miles along the Erie Canal and Hudson River, all the way to New York City. This summer, in celebration of the Erie Canal’s bicentennial, dozens of towns are getting a dose of Flotsam’s floating magic. You can see their full tour schedule at rivercircus.com.

Supporting the Floating Circus

Flotsam River Circus Flotsam River Circus loading...

While the event is totally free to attend, donations are encouraged to help keep the show afloat...literally. Flotsam is a registered non-profit, and a suggested donation of $10 to $25 per person helps support their journey. They’ll happily take cash, or you can Venmo them at @rivercircus (and yes, it’s tax-deductible).

