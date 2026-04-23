A Small-Town CNY Diner Just Cleaned Up Big

There’s a little diner in Central New York that doesn’t bother with websites, advertising, or even credit cards—and somehow just took home top honors in not one, not two, but three major categories. Best Diner. Best Breakfast. Best Brunch. All in 2026.

Not exactly the kind of place chasing awards… it just quietly keeps serving plates and letting word of mouth do the rest.

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Where a 10-Cent Coffee Still Has a Story

Along NY-31 in Canastota sits Flo’s Diner, a spot that’s been doing things its own way since 1976.

That’s when Florence Hoch and her husband, Harold, opened the doors, and one of their simplest ideas became a legend: 10-cent coffee.

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“It’s been on the menu since 1976,” Florence’s daughter Sue told Syracuse.com. “The 10-cent coffee brought people in, and the food kept them coming back.”

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Breakfast All Day and Plates That Don’t Hold Back

Flo’s is the kind of place where breakfast isn’t a time of day—it’s just what’s happening. All day. Every day. The portions are big, the daily specials change things up, and nobody leaves thinking they didn’t get enough.

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It’s simple, fast, and consistent—the kind of diner where regulars don’t even need to look at the menu.

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Summer Nights, Car Shows, and a Full Parking Lot

When summer rolls around, Wednesdays turn into something more than just dinner.

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Car shows and live music bring people in, and the whole place turns into a community hangout right in the parking lot.

No Website. No Cards. No Problem.

What makes it all even more interesting is what’s missing. No online presence, other than Facebook. No marketing campaigns. No credit cards accepted. Just cash, word of mouth, and four decades of people telling other people, “You’ve gotta try this place.”

In an era where everything is trying to go digital and viral, this little CNY diner is proving something different—if you do it right long enough, people will find you anyway.