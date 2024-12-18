First Snowmobile Accident of the Season in Upstate New York

Snowmobiling season in New York has only just begun, and we’ve already seen the first accident.

The Snowmobile Trail System in New York includes over 8,000 miles of trails stretching from one end of the state to the other, crossing both public and private land along the way.

Snowmobile Clubs work tirelessly opening, re-routing, grooming, and maintaining trails for everyone to enjoy every winter.

Lewis County Accident

First Responders were called to the Centerville and Flat Rock Road intersection in Lewis County. A snow rescue machine had to be used to reach the rider, who was on a snowmobile trail.

To ensure quick medical care, a landing zone was set up for Life Net air medical, allowing the patient to be flown to the nearest hospital as quickly as possible.

Thankful To Be Alive

Nancy Fraboni is grateful for all the first responders who helped save her husband. She says he has a long road ahead of him. "However, he is alive and will recover. Your care of him was very much appreciated and made a difference in our lives."

The Martinsburg Volunteer Fire Department is asking all snowmobilers to be careful as conditions are just starting out. "Trails have not had time to pack down and settle. They maybe smooth but there may also be objects that will catch your sled."

Open Trails

The trail system is administered by the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation and is maintained by snowmobile clubs and funded, in part, by a portion of snowmobile registration fees.

Need to know what trails are open? There's an app for that.

The Sled NY Snowmobile Trails App includes trail status, reroutes, local club trails, trail closures, alerts, services, as well as scenic vistas, and business Points of Interest. The app can also target your location and follow your travel as you go.

Respect the trails, the land, and the landowners when out riding this winter.

Avoid driving too fast or blindly driving into and over snowbanks. You don't know what all that snow is covering.

Ride slow. Ride safe this snowmobiling season.

