First Flakes of the Season Fall in Upstate New York
Snow it begins! The first flakes of the winter season have arrived in Upstate New York for 2024.
The Adirondacks may be in fall foliage but higher up, Old Man Winter is already making a visit. Snow appeared on the summit of Whiteface Mountain.
First Snow in 2023
The white stuff is a little early this year. We didn't see any snow in 2023 until October, 16.
First Snow in 2022
The year before the first snowflakes of the season appeared in September, but not until the 23rd.
2024 Snow
This year the first flakes are even earlier. Snow fell on the summit of Whiteface on September 8.
Is this a sign of what's to come in New York for the upcoming winter season?
Ski Club Enjoys First Flakes
Members of the Plattsburgh Ski Team made the trek up the mountain, with all their gear, to enjoy the first snow of the season.
They left their mark on the summit.
Earliest Snow in New York
How early has snow started falling in Central and Upstate New York?
Winter doesn't officially begin until December 21. However, sometimes there is snow soon enough to make a Halloween costume big enough to fit over winter coats.
Lowville received 4 inches as early as October 1 back in 1944.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration created an interactive map to see when the first flakes of the season fell all across the country.
Earliest New York Snow
October 1, 1944: 4 inches of snow in Lowville
October 1, 1946: .6 inches of snow at Syracuse Hancock Airport
November 1, 1951: 1 inch of snow in Delta
October 14, 1958: 1.5 inches of snow in Forestport
September 27, 1980: .3 inches of snow in Old Forge
October 11, 1987: 4 inches of snow at Oneida County Airport
October 22, 1988: 1.1 inches of snow in Frankfort
9 Places to Go Snow Tubing in New York
