First Flakes of the Season Fall in Upstate New York

Snow it begins! The first flakes of the winter season have arrived in Upstate New York for 2024.

The Adirondacks may be in fall foliage but higher up, Old Man Winter is already making a visit. Snow appeared on the summit of Whiteface Mountain.

First Snow in 2023

The white stuff is a little early this year. We didn't see any snow in 2023 until October, 16.

First Snow in 2022

The year before the first snowflakes of the season appeared in September, but not until the 23rd.

2024 Snow

This year the first flakes are even earlier. Snow fell on the summit of Whiteface on September 8.

Is this a sign of what's to come in New York for the upcoming winter season?

Ski Club Enjoys First Flakes

Members of the Plattsburgh Ski Team made the trek up the mountain, with all their gear, to enjoy the first snow of the season.

They left their mark on the summit.

Earliest Snow in New York

How early has snow started falling in Central and Upstate New York?

Winter doesn't officially begin until December 21. However, sometimes there is snow soon enough to make a Halloween costume big enough to fit over winter coats.

Lowville received 4 inches as early as October 1 back in 1944.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration created an interactive map to see when the first flakes of the season fell all across the country.

Earliest New York Snow

October 1, 1944: 4 inches of snow in Lowville

October 1, 1946: .6 inches of snow at Syracuse Hancock Airport

November 1, 1951: 1 inch of snow in Delta

October 14, 1958: 1.5 inches of snow in Forestport

September 27, 1980: .3 inches of snow in Old Forge

October 11, 1987: 4 inches of snow at Oneida County Airport

October 22, 1988: 1.1 inches of snow in Frankfort

