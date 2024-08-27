First Signs of Fall Have Arrived in Upstate New York

As we soak up the last few weeks of summer in Central New York, the first signs of fall have appeared Upstate.

It's the most colorful time of year. Some of the best fall foliage in the country can be found in New York, where the season has already begun.

If you look closely you can see the first sign of autumn. A few trees on Whiteface Mountain have already started to turn color. Can you find them?

Fall arrives on Whiteface Mountain Credit - Whiteface/Facebook loading...

Adirondacks

There isn't a better place on the planet to see Mother Nature in all her glory during fall than in the Adirondack Mountains. Take a gondola ride at the ski center on Whiteface Mountain or ride the rails on the Adirondack Scenic Railroad to soak in all the stunning foliage.

Peak: Late September/early October

Thousand Islands

A beautiful fall foliage backdrop can also be found in Alexandria Bay. Enjoy the colors from the St Lawrence River on a boat tour to Boldt Castle.

Peak: First part of October

Saratoga

Plan a fall foliage weekend at John Boyd Thacher State Park in Voorheesville, with stunning views of the Hudson-Mohawk lowlands, including the southern Adirondacks. There are over 140 camping sites in side the park for a perfect overnight stay.

Peak: Mid to late October

Western New York

Take in several miles of panoramic views of the scenic Lower Niagara River gorge at Devil’s Hole State Park and Whirlpool State Park. Letchworth State Park, dubbed "the Grand Canyon of the East," is another picture perfect place to see all the Autumn colors.

Peak: Mid to late October

Finger Lakes

Bristol Mountain Ski Resort, located about 30 miles southwest of Rochester, offers beautiful views of the fall foliage. They even have a webcam so you can enjoy the colors from the comfort of your couch.

Peak: Mid-October

Catskills

Hike through the colors in Kaaterskill Falls where you'll find several trails with a number of lookout points over the Hudson Valley. You can even travel through the fall foliage on a rail bike along the Ulster & Delaware Railroad.

Peak: Early October

Hudson Valley

Climb up to Skytop Tower at Lake Mohonk (off Route 299), where you'll be able to see reds, oranges, and yellows spreading out over not one, but six states.

Peak: Mid to late October

