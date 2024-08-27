First Signs of Fall Have Arrived in Upstate New York
As we soak up the last few weeks of summer in Central New York, the first signs of fall have appeared Upstate.
It's the most colorful time of year. Some of the best fall foliage in the country can be found in New York, where the season has already begun.
If you look closely you can see the first sign of autumn. A few trees on Whiteface Mountain have already started to turn color. Can you find them?
READ MORE: Windiest, Most Scenic NY Road is Perfect Place For Picturesque Fall Foliage
Adirondacks
There isn't a better place on the planet to see Mother Nature in all her glory during fall than in the Adirondack Mountains. Take a gondola ride at the ski center on Whiteface Mountain or ride the rails on the Adirondack Scenic Railroad to soak in all the stunning foliage.
Peak: Late September/early October
Read More: Why Do Leaves Change Color
Thousand Islands
A beautiful fall foliage backdrop can also be found in Alexandria Bay. Enjoy the colors from the St Lawrence River on a boat tour to Boldt Castle.
Peak: First part of October
Saratoga
Plan a fall foliage weekend at John Boyd Thacher State Park in Voorheesville, with stunning views of the Hudson-Mohawk lowlands, including the southern Adirondacks. There are over 140 camping sites in side the park for a perfect overnight stay.
Peak: Mid to late October
Western New York
Take in several miles of panoramic views of the scenic Lower Niagara River gorge at Devil’s Hole State Park and Whirlpool State Park. Letchworth State Park, dubbed "the Grand Canyon of the East," is another picture perfect place to see all the Autumn colors.
Peak: Mid to late October
Finger Lakes
Bristol Mountain Ski Resort, located about 30 miles southwest of Rochester, offers beautiful views of the fall foliage. They even have a webcam so you can enjoy the colors from the comfort of your couch.
Peak: Mid-October
Catskills
Hike through the colors in Kaaterskill Falls where you'll find several trails with a number of lookout points over the Hudson Valley. You can even travel through the fall foliage on a rail bike along the Ulster & Delaware Railroad.
Peak: Early October
Hudson Valley
Climb up to Skytop Tower at Lake Mohonk (off Route 299), where you'll be able to see reds, oranges, and yellows spreading out over not one, but six states.
Peak: Mid to late October
8 CNY Orchards to Pick Your Own Apples For Fall Fun
Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams
Trail of 7000 Hand Carved Pumpkins is a Must See in New York
Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams
Experience a Magical Mile Long Drive Through a Forest of Lights For the Holidays
Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams