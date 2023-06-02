CNY Assistant Fire Chief Honored for Always Putting Others First

When it comes to selfless leaders, this Central New York first responder stands out among the best.

Meet Shawn Fleming

Whenever there's a problem, you can always count on Shawn. He currently serves as 1st Assistant Chief of the Poland Volunteer Fire Company. Not only that, but Fleming also works with Kuyahorra Ambulance as an EMT.

In any role, Shawn has proven to be a leader. He's always willing to help his fellow brothers and sisters with training at the fire hall. Even if it's something as simple as a question, he always makes time for it.

Shawn is also dedicated to serving his community. It's never about personal accolades inside the firehall, it's about protecting people in and around Poland. No matter the time of day or night, he responds to every call that comes in.

Funny enough, Fleming is actually being nominated by a former First Responder Friday honoree. Kyle Anna got a shoutout back in April of 2022, and took that recognition to heart. He knew there are so many other fire fighters that are just as deserving, so that's why he chose to nominate his friend and humble leader Shawn.

Thank you for everything you do Shawn. Your hard work and dedication has never gone unnoticed. Keep being that inspiration your fellow firefighters and other first responders need in the community.

