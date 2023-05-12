2 CNY First Responder Brothers Win Award; Following Father’s Footsteps

Here's two brothers with the same passion... to serve their community in any way they can.

Credit - Hanna Wright Credit - Hanna Wright loading...

Meet Jordan & Jacob Ryan

It's not often we get two people nominated at the same time for First Responder Friday. But what is common, like many fire departments, are brothers both representing the same fire hall side-by-side.

Jordan and Jacob have been members of the Whitesboro Fire Department for the past 7 years. What they lack in experience to other fire fighters, they make up for in their drive and commitment to protect the community.

Credit - Jordan Ryan via Facebook Credit - Jordan Ryan via Facebook loading...

In their time with WFD, they've responded to over 50 different fires and countless other calls. The Ryan brothers also recently received an award for saving a family's life when their house caught on fire. They prove every day it doesn't matter your age, your heart and dedication will always show through if you put the work in.

They respond to calls all hours of the day and the passion they have as fireman shows.

Thank you, Jordan and Jacob for everything you have done and will do for your community. What you do is not easy, but you make it look selfless every single day. Keep inspiring your fire hall and the next wave of young first responders out there.

Credit - Jordan Ryan via Facebook Credit - Jordan Ryan via Facebook loading...

Nominate a First Responder

Do you know a first responder that deserves to be recognized? Tell us about someone who should be honored in Central New York - a firefighter, police officer, EMT, forest ranger, paramedic, DEC officer, military, rescuer, front-line worker, or any other person first on the scene.

Include their name, a picture, and why they should be recognized during 'First Responder Friday." We'll honor one first responder every Friday and as a way to say thank you, we'll give them a Bundt cake from Nothing Bundt Cakes.

