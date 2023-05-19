CNY Firefighter Balances School & Service, Always Putting Others First

One young leader is getting recognized for the time she puts in at school and protecting her community.

Credit - Kyleigh Hooper via Facebook Credit - Kyleigh Hooper via Facebook loading...

Meet Kyleigh Hooper

It takes a special person to do what a firefighter does. They dedicate so much of their personal time and energy, answering the call to save people they don't even know. It's even more impressive when that person is also a student in high school.

Kyleigh is a junior at Holland Patent and a first responder with the Floyd Fire Department. While managing her school studies, she also runs calls to help support her community in times of need, attends trainings and is currently enrolled in an EMT class in hopes of becoming an EMT.

Credit - Kyleigh Hooper via Facebook Credit - Kyleigh Hooper via Facebook loading...

It's not easy doing what she does, balancing school work and volunteering at the fire hall, but it's something she's always had a passion for doing. After high school she is looking to become a dispatcher and continuing to serve her community.

Thank you Kyleigh for everything you do. You are a true inspiration, not only to your school and fire department, but to all other girls aspiring to be a first responder like you one day.

Credit - Kyleigh Hooper via Facebook Credit - Kyleigh Hooper via Facebook loading...

Nominate a First Responder

Do you know a first responder that deserves to be recognized? Tell us about someone who should be honored in Central New York - a firefighter, police officer, EMT, forest ranger, paramedic, DEC officer, military, rescuer, front-line worker, or any other person first on the scene.

Include their name, a picture, and why they should be recognized during 'First Responder Friday." We'll honor one first responder every Friday and as a way to say thank you, we'll give them a Bundt cake from Nothing Bundt Cakes.

23 CNY School Mascots That Will Have to Change Name There are several schools in Central New York that will be required to change their team logos and mascots after the state school board voted to eliminate Native American names.

44 of Biggest Earthquakes to Shake New York State New York is no stranger to earthquakes. There have been 44 to hit the state with a magnitude of 3.0 or higher.

13 Worst Places to Live in New York State From high crime and unemployment rates to a lack of entertainment, here are the 13 worst places to live in New York state, according to Moneyinc.com