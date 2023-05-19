CNY Firefighter Balances School & Service, Always Putting Others First
One young leader is getting recognized for the time she puts in at school and protecting her community.
Meet Kyleigh Hooper
It takes a special person to do what a firefighter does. They dedicate so much of their personal time and energy, answering the call to save people they don't even know. It's even more impressive when that person is also a student in high school.
Kyleigh is a junior at Holland Patent and a first responder with the Floyd Fire Department. While managing her school studies, she also runs calls to help support her community in times of need, attends trainings and is currently enrolled in an EMT class in hopes of becoming an EMT.
It's not easy doing what she does, balancing school work and volunteering at the fire hall, but it's something she's always had a passion for doing. After high school she is looking to become a dispatcher and continuing to serve her community.
Thank you Kyleigh for everything you do. You are a true inspiration, not only to your school and fire department, but to all other girls aspiring to be a first responder like you one day.
