Central NY First Responder&#8217;s Heart Shines Through His Dedication &#038; Service

Central NY First Responder’s Heart Shines Through His Dedication & Service

Credit - Jonathan Montano via Facebook

Here's someone who's always giving back and deserves to be recognized for it.

Credit - Jonathan Montano via Facebook
loading...

Meet Jonathan Montano

He might look like a young guy, but he's been doing this for a while. Jonathan currently works with Edwards Ambulance service, where he's proudly been for many years. Working for the company is great, but that's not enough for Jon.

While serving as a paramedic, Jonathan also volunteers at the New Hartford Fire Department. Not a day goes by when he doesn't think about how he can better serve his family and community.

He goes above and beyond with his patient care... makes sure everyone is comfortable and safe.

If you were to ask Jonathan where he gets his drive from, he would have to say his father. It's clear that Jon's dad has made a significant impact on his life.

Credit - Jonathan Montano via Facebook
loading...

Happy Father’s Day to the dad who’s pushed me to fulfill all my dreams these past few years! Love ya!

Congrats Jonathan and thank you for being such a wonderful role model in your community. Your heart shines through your service, never failing brighten everyone else's day around you.

Credit - Jonathan Montano via Facebook
loading...

Nominate a First Responder

Do you know a first responder that deserves to be recognized? Tell us about someone who should be honored in Central New York - a firefighter, police officer, EMT, forest ranger, paramedic, DEC officer, military, rescuer, front-line worker, or any other person first on the scene.

Include their name, a picture, and why they should be recognized during 'First Responder Friday." We'll honor one first responder every Friday and as a way to say thank you, we'll give them a Bundt cake from Nothing Bundt Cakes.

37 Heartwarming Acts of Kindness to Restore Your Faith in Humanity

Here are 35 heartwarming acts of kindness from Central New York angels that'll restore your faith in humanity.

Looking Back at More Than Three Decades of FrogFest Concerts

FrogFest started on a slab of concrete over three decades ago. It's grown into an all-day festival with top-notch Nashville talent. Take a look back at FrogFest concerts in Central New York.

New York State Fair Butter Sculptures Through the Years

Take a look at the Butter Sculptures over the years at the New York State Fair.

New Disney Themed Mayan Ruins Exhibit & Underwater Viewing Coming to Wild Animal Park

A new Disney-themed ancient Mayan ruins are coming to the Wild Animal Park in Chittenango. It's part of a multi-million dollar project that will also include an exhibit with underwater viewing.

Check Out the NYS DEC's 2022 Outdoor Photo Contest Winners

The NYS Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) and State Parks & Historic Sites have announced the winners of their 2022 Outdoor Photo Contest. After receiving 6,032 submissions, they've narrowed it down to 7.

The grand prize is a $1,000 REI gift card, one 4-person tent, a 2023 Empire Pass, and a $250 NY Camping gift card. Each of the six category winners get a $250 REI gift card, a 2023 Empire Pass, and a $100 NY camping gift card.
Filed Under: first-responder-friday, first-responder, new hartford fire department, edwards ambulance
Categories: This And That
Comments
Leave A Comment