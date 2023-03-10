Central NY First Responder’s Heart Shines Through His Dedication & Service

Here's someone who's always giving back and deserves to be recognized for it.

Credit - Jonathan Montano via Facebook

Meet Jonathan Montano

He might look like a young guy, but he's been doing this for a while. Jonathan currently works with Edwards Ambulance service, where he's proudly been for many years. Working for the company is great, but that's not enough for Jon.

While serving as a paramedic, Jonathan also volunteers at the New Hartford Fire Department. Not a day goes by when he doesn't think about how he can better serve his family and community.

He goes above and beyond with his patient care... makes sure everyone is comfortable and safe.

If you were to ask Jonathan where he gets his drive from, he would have to say his father. It's clear that Jon's dad has made a significant impact on his life.

Credit - Jonathan Montano via Facebook

Happy Father’s Day to the dad who’s pushed me to fulfill all my dreams these past few years! Love ya!

Congrats Jonathan and thank you for being such a wonderful role model in your community. Your heart shines through your service, never failing brighten everyone else's day around you.

Credit - Jonathan Montano via Facebook

Nominate a First Responder

Do you know a first responder that deserves to be recognized? Tell us about someone who should be honored in Central New York - a firefighter, police officer, EMT, forest ranger, paramedic, DEC officer, military, rescuer, front-line worker, or any other person first on the scene.

Include their name, a picture, and why they should be recognized during 'First Responder Friday." We'll honor one first responder every Friday and as a way to say thank you, we'll give them a Bundt cake from Nothing Bundt Cakes.

