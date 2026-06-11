Utica Looking at Drones to Speed Up Emergency Response

The City of Utica’s public safety teams are testing something new—and it’s all about getting help where it’s needed faster.

Officials are rolling out a six-month pilot program for what’s called a “Drone as a First Responder” (DFR) system. And before anyone jumps to conclusions, this isn’t about surveillance. It’s about giving police and fire crews a better, faster understanding of what’s happening when a call comes in.

What This Actually Means

As part of the trial, two drones will be placed at docking stations around the city to provide strong coverage. When a call comes in, a drone can launch within minutes—often arriving before first responders even get there.

That early “eyes on” view can make a big difference. It helps crews figure out what they’re walking into, prioritize the most urgent situations, and make smarter decisions before they even step on scene.

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How It Helps Police and Fire

For Utica Police, this acts as a force multiplier. In some cases, officers may not even need to be dispatched if the drone shows the situation can be handled another way.

That means more officers available for the calls that truly need them—especially important with staffing challenges and rising call volumes.

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For the Fire Department, it’s about better information in critical moments.

Drones equipped with night vision and thermal imaging can identify hot spots, track fire movement, and give commanders a clearer picture of how to respond safely and effectively.

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More Than Just Emergency Calls

Beyond day-to-day responses, this technology can support search and rescue efforts, disaster response, and even planning for large-scale events.

The drones are non-weaponized and will operate under strict safety, legal, and transparency guidelines.

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Transparency Will Be Key

City officials are making it clear—this program will come with strong oversight.

Flight logs, mission reports, and public-facing dashboards will keep residents informed.

The focus isn’t just on faster response times, but on building clear guardrails around when and how drones are used.

Looking Ahead

Utica has already seen the impact technology can have on reducing crime and improving safety. This program is the next step in that evolution.

There will be plenty of opportunities for public input during the trial period, and officials say they welcome the conversation.

One thing they’re confident about—programs like this are the future of public safety, and Utica has a chance to be ahead of the curve.