The first-of-its-kind diner is open in New York but for one week only.

If you're a Cheez-It fan, you're going to love this! The world's only Cheez-In diner has opened in the Empire State.

The retro restaurant is dedicated to all things Cheez-It. There's even a tasting station with a variety of crackers and flavors customers can try for free.

You may want to save some of those tasting station treats for the jukebox. Save your quarters. It takes Cheez-It crackers to play music.

Credit - Ryan Gregory/Motion Bazaar Credit - Ryan Gregory/Motion Bazaar loading...

Cheez-In Diner Menu

What's on the menu? Tradition diner fare with a cheesy twist.

Cheezburger is topped with an extra Big Cheez-It cracker

Big Grilled Cheez is coated in a Cheez-It cracker crust

Cheezy Chicky Tendies are breaded in Cheez-It crackers and come with your choice of hot honey or Hidden Valley Cheezy Ranch

Mac & Cheez-It covered in White Cheddar Cheez-It sauce, topped with a cracker crumble

Cheez-It Fries can be sprinkled with Original, White Cheddar, or Hot & Spicy Cheez-Its

Credit - Ryan Gregory/Motion Bazaar Credit - Ryan Gregory/Motion Bazaar loading...

Cheez-It Milkshakes

Whatever you order, you'll need something to wash it all down.

The Deluxe Cheez-It Milkshake is vanilla ice cream blended with Cheez-It crackers. It's rimmed with caramel and crushed Cheez-It crackers and topped with whipped cream, sprinkles and chocolate sauce.

"One of the best milkshakes I've ever had," said Sonya Shoptaugh.

Credit - Sonya Shoptaugh/Facebook Credit - Sonya Shoptaugh/Facebook loading...

Cheez-It Dessert

Your meal isn't complete without a little dessert.

Try the Sweet-N-Salty Cheezcake with a Cheez-It cracker pie crust that is topped with caramel and Extra Big Cheez-It crackers.

The first Cheez-In Diner is only open until Sunday, May 26 at 261 Tinker Street in Woodstock.

Credit - Ryan Gregory/Motion Bazaar Credit - Ryan Gregory/Motion Bazaar loading...

Get our free mobile app