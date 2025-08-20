Ready or not, fall is showing up early in New York—and winter isn’t far behind. Although it's only August, signs of the changing seasons are already here.

The first frost of the season has officially arrived in Upstate, and some trees are even beginning to show hints of fall color.

This year, we only had 85 frost-free days, from May 25 to August 18. That’s the shortest stretch without frost in more than a decade.

READ MORE: First Signs of Fall Already in New York

Typically, New Yorkers can expect closer to 100 frost-free days, which makes this summer one of the quickest to come and go.

Cooler Than Usual Weather

The early frost is more than just an inconvenience for gardeners trying to hang onto their tomatoes. It’s also a strong indication that cooler-than-usual weather patterns are developing for the upcoming season.

Farmers, especially in Upstate New York, are watching closely to see how this shortened growing season may impact crops.

READ MORE: When are the First Fall Frost Dates in New York for 2025

Frost on Whiteface Summit

Meanwhile, up at the summit of Whiteface Mountain, temperatures have already dropped low enough to see the first frost.

Get our free mobile app

Whiteface is often one of the first spots in the state to catch a glimpse of winter, sometimes weeks before most of us are ready to put away the lawn chairs and dig out the shovels.

READ MORE: Expert Meteorologist vs Farmer's Almanac Winter Prediction in New York

Credit - ASRC Whiteface Mountain Field Station/Facebook Credit - ASRC Whiteface Mountain Field Station/Facebook loading...

Swap Iced Coffee for Hot Cider

So while the calendar still says summer, Mother Nature seems to have other plans.

Consider this your warning—it might be time to swap out the iced coffee for a hot cider.