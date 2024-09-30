When Is First Frost Of 2024 Season Predicted in New York

Warm and sunny weather is soon coming to an end in New York.

Say goodbye to gardens and flower bushes. The first frost of the season will be here before you know it.

First Flakes of the Season on Whiteface

The first flakes of the winter season have arrived in Upstate New York for 2024.

The Adirondacks may be in fall foliage but higher up, Old Man Winter is already making a visit. Snow appeared on the summit of Whiteface Mountain on September 8, week earlier than 2023 and a month earlier than 2022.

First Frost of Season

When will the first frost hit Central New York? Sooner than you think.

The Farmer's Almanac is predicting not only the the first frost dates but also the last so you can start planning your gardens and flowers for 2025.

Utica

First Frost on October 6

Last Frost on May 7

Rome

First Frost on Oct 6

Last Frost on May 11

Syracuse

First Frost on October 11

Last Frost on May 5

Oswego

First Frost on October 21

Last Frost on April 28

Albany

First Frost on October 9

Last Frost on May 2

See the Farmer's Almanac's first frost day prediction for your neck of the woods in New York at Almanac.com.

The Almanac predictions may be too early this year. Overnight temperatures are only dropping into the lows 50s and upper 40s this week. The long range forecast at the National Weather Service shows low 40s by October 14, still not below freezing.

Earliest Snow in New York

How early has snow started falling in Central and Upstate New York?

Winter doesn't officially begin until December 21. However, sometimes there is snow soon enough to make a Halloween costume big enough to fit over winter coats.

Lowville received 4 inches as early as October 1 back in 1944.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration created an interactive map to see when the first flakes of the season fell all across the country.

Earliest New York Snow

October 1, 1944: 4 inches of snow in Lowville

October 1, 1946: .6 inches of snow at Syracuse Hancock Airport

November 1, 1951: 1 inch of snow in Delta

October 14, 1958: 1.5 inches of snow in Forestport

September 27, 1980: .3 inches of snow in Old Forge

October 11, 1987: 4 inches of snow at Oneida County Airport

October 22, 1988: 1.1 inches of snow in Frankfort

