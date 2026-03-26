From Fired to Firing Shots at a Central New York Car Dealership
Former Salesman Shoots Up Dealership
Well… this is one way to make an exit, but let’s be clear—it’s also the absolute worst way.
What started as a quiet morning in Central New York quickly turned into something straight out of a movie—except nobody was buying tickets for this show.
Law enforcement was called out to Davidson Ford on Route 31 in Clay after someone decided to turn a dealership into their own personal shooting range overnight.
Not Exactly a “Clean Break”
Turns out, the suspect wasn’t a stranger.
Police say 26-year-old Dylan Young of Liverpool is a former employee who had recently been let go. And instead of updating his résumé or venting to a friend like the rest of us, he allegedly came back with a weapon and a grudge.
Authorities believe the damage happened sometime between the evening hours and early morning, and when it was all said and done… it wasn’t pretty.
A Whole Lot of Damage
We’re not talking about a broken window and a dented bumper here. Investigators say multiple shots were fired, shattering six large double-pane windows—frames and all. If that wasn’t enough, dozens of tires were also targeted.
Fifty brand-new tires across several vehicles were punctured. Add in three more from used cars, and suddenly you’re looking at a tire situation no service department wants to deal with before their first cup of coffee.
All in, the damage is estimated to top $25,000.
From Employee to Arrest
Young was taken into custody and is now facing several serious charges, including reckless endangerment, criminal possession of a weapon, and criminal mischief.
And while nobody was physically hurt—which is the most important part—it’s still the kind of situation that leaves a community shaking its head.
Final Thought
Look, we’ve all had bad days at work. Some worse than others. But there’s a big difference between quitting dramatically… and whatever this was.
Safe to say, this is one former employee who won’t be getting a call to come back anytime soon.