Former Salesman Shoots Up Dealership

Well… this is one way to make an exit, but let’s be clear—it’s also the absolute worst way.

What started as a quiet morning in Central New York quickly turned into something straight out of a movie—except nobody was buying tickets for this show.

Law enforcement was called out to Davidson Ford on Route 31 in Clay after someone decided to turn a dealership into their own personal shooting range overnight.

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Not Exactly a “Clean Break”

Turns out, the suspect wasn’t a stranger.

Police say 26-year-old Dylan Young of Liverpool is a former employee who had recently been let go. And instead of updating his résumé or venting to a friend like the rest of us, he allegedly came back with a weapon and a grudge.

Authorities believe the damage happened sometime between the evening hours and early morning, and when it was all said and done… it wasn’t pretty.

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A Whole Lot of Damage

We’re not talking about a broken window and a dented bumper here. Investigators say multiple shots were fired, shattering six large double-pane windows—frames and all. If that wasn’t enough, dozens of tires were also targeted.

Fifty brand-new tires across several vehicles were punctured. Add in three more from used cars, and suddenly you’re looking at a tire situation no service department wants to deal with before their first cup of coffee.

All in, the damage is estimated to top $25,000.

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From Employee to Arrest

Young was taken into custody and is now facing several serious charges, including reckless endangerment, criminal possession of a weapon, and criminal mischief.

And while nobody was physically hurt—which is the most important part—it’s still the kind of situation that leaves a community shaking its head.

Final Thought

Look, we’ve all had bad days at work. Some worse than others. But there’s a big difference between quitting dramatically… and whatever this was.

Safe to say, this is one former employee who won’t be getting a call to come back anytime soon.