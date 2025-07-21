The East Branch Fire Department and the surrounding community are mourning the loss of one of their own.

Assistant Chief Jason McGlone, a respected 25-year member of the department, tragically lost his life while responding to a call. He was 51.

Assistant Chief McGlone was behind the wheel of a rescue pumper, heading to the scene of a crash on State Highway 30 in the town of Hancock. A vehicle had struck a utility pole, and McGlone was on his way to help. But as he arrived, a low-hanging power line had come into contact with the fire truck.

When he stepped out and touched the metal door while also grounded, he was electrocuted. Crews immediately attempted to save him, but tragically, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

More Than a Firefighter

McGlone was more than just a firefighter. According to his obituary, he was a dedicated public servant with a passion for helping others.

He volunteered countless hours teaching fire prevention to children, cooking meals for church groups and charity events, and was always first to lend a hand. He especially loved working with youth in need, often preparing food that felt like home for them.

With 15 of his 25 years served as assistant chief, McGlone was known for his steady leadership, calm presence, and devotion to the fire service. His fellow firefighters say he was a mentor, a friend, and the kind of person you could always count on.

His loss is deeply felt not only in East Branch, but across the region—and his legacy of service, compassion, and courage will not be forgotten.

Visitation & Funeral

Visitation will be Saturday, July 26, 2025 from Noon to 2 PM in the East Brach Fire Hall. Funeral and Firematic services will be conducted at 2 PM in the fire hall. A respite will follow at the Hancock Fire Hall.