Another store closes at Destiny USA in Syracuse.

Restaurants and retailers have been slowly moving out of New York's biggest shopping center.

The latest to close up shop is Finish Line. The longtime sneaker and athletic apparel store ends its run as a favorite spot for shoes, sports gear, and casual fashion. But don’t worry—if you loved shopping there, you won’t have to go far.

All Finish Line Products Now Available at JD Sports

All Finish Line products are now available at JD Sports, the global athletic retailer that has been steadily expanding in the U.S. JD Sports even acquired Finish Line in 2018, and the Destiny USA location is part of that larger plan to consolidate stores under the JD Sports brand.

Shoppers can still find top sneakers, apparel, and accessories from brands like Nike, HOKA, and UGG—but now all in one place under a new name.

Get our free mobile app

This move is part of a bigger trend at Destiny USA, which has seen several store closures in recent months, including TGI Fridays and World of Beer. The mall has been working to adapt to changing shopping habits, keep foot traffic up, and modernize the shopping experience.

So while Finish Line may be gone, its sneakers and gear live on at JD Sports—making it an easy transition for fans who want to keep rocking their favorite brands without missing a step.

READ MORE: Beloved Restaurant Makes a Comeback in CNY After 7-Year Hiatus

Coming Soon to Destiny USA

New things are coming to Destiny USA including indoor pickleball, virtual reality and new dining options.

Regal Cinemas: Regal will undergo a $15 million remodel to update the entire facility.

Indoor Pickleball: A 40,000 sq ft facility.

Virtual Reality Concept: A 14,000 sq ft venue.

Charcoal Grill and Modern Buffet: A new restaurant will offer a contemporary and high-quality buffet experience in the Canyon.