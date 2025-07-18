When it comes to the best wineries in New York, one Finger Lakes vineyard is proving that lightning really can strike twice.

Who Won Big at the 2025 New York Wine Classic?

Weis Vineyards, located on the eastern shore of Keuka Lake just north of Hammondsport, has officially been named New York’s Winery of the Year for 2025—for the second year in a row. The prestigious title was awarded at the annual New York Wine Classic, a statewide competition that highlights excellence in winemaking and viticulture.

The announcement was made by Governor Kathy Hochul’s office and the New York Wine & Grape Foundation, who also revealed this year’s Governor’s Cup winner: Rose Hill Vineyards of Long Island, which was recognized for its 2019 Clarity Cabernet Sauvignon. The Governor’s Cup is considered the “Best in Show” prize—essentially the highest honor a single wine can receive in the state.

Meet Weis Vineyards: Finger Lakes Star

Weis Vineyards has quickly built a reputation for excellence since producing its first vintage in 2016. Founded by Hans Peter Weis, a native of Germany’s Mosel wine region, the winery is known for its German-style wines, and Peter says he was drawn to Keuka Lake for its familiar climate and soil—strikingly similar to his homeland.

The competition this year was no small feat. According to syracuse.com, over 100 wineries submitted nearly 700 wines for judging. In total, 12 Platinum, 261 Gold, 299 Silver, and 80 Bronze medals were awarded.

Why Finger Lakes Wines Stand Out

Weis didn't just take home Winery of the Year—they also earned Best White Wine honors for their 2024 Grüner Veltliner and Best Pink Wine for their 2024 Dry Rosé.

Here’s a look at this year’s top wines by category:

Best Sparkling Wine: Right Bank Blanc De Blancs – Milea Family Wines, Hudson Valley

Best White Wine: 2024 Grüner Veltliner – Weis Vineyards, Finger Lakes

Best Red Wine: 2019 Clarity Cabernet Sauvignon – Rose Hill Vineyards, Long Island

Best Pink Wine: 2024 Dry Rosé – Weis Vineyards, Finger Lakes

Best Dessert Wine: 2023 Après Late Harvest – Billsboro Winery, Finger Lakes

With multiple wins across several categories, Weis Vineyards continues to raise the bar.

