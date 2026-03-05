List of FedEx Centers Closing in New York
FedEx Set to Close Multiple Upstate NY Centers
FedEx is planning to close several shipping centers across Central and Upstate New York this June as part of its major “Network 2.0” restructuring.
The company says the plan is designed to make operations more efficient, changing how pickups and deliveries are handled.
For residents and local businesses, though, it’s a big change. What will it mean for packages and shipping timelines in the future?
What About the Employees
What will the closures mean for all the employees?
FedEx says they will be offering severance packages or options to relocate to another location within the company.
READ MORE: One More Taste of Central New York Dining History Gone
Which Centers Are Affected?
The closures hit several key facilities in Central New York and beyond.
In CNY alone, the affected locations include Syracuse and Utica. But the shake-up isn’t limited to just the central region.
READ MORE: 70 MPH May Be Coming to Certain New York Highways
Binghamton
Buffalo
Conklin
Elmira
Ithaca
Plattsburgh
Syracuse
Utica
Watertown
These centers are major hubs for both local businesses and residents, so their closure will be noticeable in day-to-day shipping operations.
Impact on Local Businesses and Customers
FedEx insists the changes are meant to streamline its network, reduce redundancies, and improve overall efficiency.
However, businesses that rely on early pickups and timely deliveries are concerned that service could slow down during the transition.
While the company promises service will continue, the closures are sure to spark questions and adjustments in how people and businesses manage their shipping needs.
Looking Ahead
FedEx says the Network 2.0 plan will modernize and optimize its delivery system, but for now, people in Syracuse, Elmira, Binghamton, Ithaca, Utica, Buffalo, Conklin, Plattsburgh, and Watertown are bracing for change and hoping their packages arrive on time.
New York Businesses That Closed in 2026
Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams