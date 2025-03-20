FBI Has Massive Warning For Gmail And Outlook Users In New York

The FBI has a massive warning for Gmail and Outlook users in New York State.

NewsWeek reports that ederal authorities are warning Gmail and Outlook users about a ransomware known as "Medusa." This ransomware, used by hacker groups to extort victims, has compromised the data of hundreds of people. Not just personal emails either, but emails across various sectors, including medical, education, legal, insurance, technology, and manufacturing.

According to the FBI, Medusa operates as ransomware-as-a-service (RaaS), meaning cybercriminals can "rent" the software to launch attacks. Once inside a computer system, often through phishing emails or exploiting unpatched software, attackers encrypt data and demand a ransom, threatening to release stolen information if payment isn’t made.

How Does Medusa Work?

Medusa hackers use a variety of sneaky techniques to move through networks, steal credentials, and disable security measures. They often use legitimate remote access tools to stay undetected. After locking up data, they leave ransom notes demanding payment within 48 hours, sometimes even calling or emailing victims directly.

Federal agencies are continuing to investigate and counter the ransomware. They have advised all users to avoid any suspicious links and untrustworthy emails.

Beware of These Email Addresses Used to Negotiate Ransoms

If you see one of these email addresses in your inbox, it’s a really bad sign that you’ve already been compromised. Through their investigation of 300 victims, the agencies that came together to publish the Medusa advisory say that these are the email addresses most often used to in the negotiation of ransoms

key.medusa.serviceteam@protonmail.com

medusa.support@oinionmail.org

mds.svt.mir2@protonmail.com

MedusaSupport@cock.li "

Anyone can help prevent cyber attacks like the ones performed by Medusa by requiring passwords for important accounts, using multifactor authentication and installing legitimate security updates when available. Also, always be suspicious of links in emails that don’t look quite right. You can read more from the FBI online here.