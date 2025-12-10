One person is dead, another is in critical condition, and dozens who lost everything in a massive apartment fire are now desperately in need of help.

The blaze tore through the Countryside Apartments on Rome Oriskany Road in the City of Rome in the early morning hours of Tuesday, December 9. By the time first responders arrived, the building was already engulfed in flames.

Deputies and New York State Police immediately jumped into rescue mode, racing to locate anyone still inside. During their search, they found an adult woman with severe burn injuries. She was rushed to Wynn Hospital, where she remains in critical condition.

Fire Takes a Life

Tragically, another individual was found deceased inside one of the apartments. The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is working with the Onondaga County Medical Examiner to confirm the victim’s identity. Their name will be released once that process is complete and the family has been notified.

The fire response was huge, with crews from Rome City, Stanwix Heights, Oriskany, Westmoreland, Floyd, Clark Mills, Clinton, Vernon, Verona, and New London all assisting, along with AmCare Ambulance.

Once the flames were brought under control, attention shifted to the residents who suddenly found themselves without a home, without belongings, and unsure of what comes next.

Donations Needed

The Red Cross is helping those displaced, and Sacred Heart Parish at St. Peter’s Church has stepped in to provide temporary shelter in the parish center. Community support is already growing, but much more is needed.

Donations can be dropped off at the McConnellsville Fire Department or at the rectory at St. Peter’s Church on James Street.

Pre-cooked food is especially appreciated, along with essential items such as toilet paper, paper towels, and bathroom soap.

Even small contributions can make a huge difference for the families trying to rebuild after losing everything just a few weeks before Christmas.