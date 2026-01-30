A trusted source for more than 200 years has been saved.

For more than 208 years, the Farmers' Almanac has been a trusted source for families seeking weather forecasts and seasonal guidance. It looked like that chapter was coming to a close. However, the publication has officially been saved thanks to new ownership, ensuring the Farmers’ Almanac won’t fade into history after its planned 2026 edition. A New York–based company, Farmers’ Almanac LLC, has stepped in to preserve one of America’s oldest continuously published works.

READ MORE: GALLERY: Frosty Scenes Across Central New York

Earlier this year, the Almanac announced it would stop publishing due to financial pressures, news that hit hard for generations who’ve relied on it for everything from long-range weather forecasts to planting tips, moon phases, folklore, and a little homespun humor. For many, it wasn’t just a book—it was part of the rhythm of the year.

That sentiment is exactly what motivated Tim Konrad, founder and publisher of Unofficial Networks, to act. After seeing the announcement, Konrad said it didn’t feel right to watch such an important piece of American heritage disappear. He described the Farmers’ Almanac as more than a publication, calling it a living link between generations and a shared curiosity about the natural world.

Konrad has already begun working closely with the existing Farmers’ Almanac team to make sure the voice readers know and trust stays intact. That includes the long-range weather forecasts, gardening wisdom, astronomical insights, practical advice, and the quirky charm that’s been there since 1818.

Peter Geiger, the longtime publisher and Editor Emeritus of the Farmers’ Almanac, also expressed confidence in the transition. He called the moment a continuation of an American tradition, noting that the Almanac has only had four owner-publishers in its entire history. Geiger said he believes Konrad is the right steward to honor its legacy and guide it into the future.

The Farmers’ Almanac is still fully available online at farmersalmanac.com, where readers can dig into its deep archive of forecasts and seasonal guidance. Even better news for longtime fans: plans are already in motion to revive and expand the beloved annual print edition, bringing that familiar, dog-eared book back to homes across the country.

Everything New York Has to Offer From A to Z New York is more than just the Big Apple. The Empire State has so much to offer. From mountains and waterfalls to castles and kaleidoscopes, see everything from A to Z you can enjoy. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams