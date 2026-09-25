Farming Community Mourning After Tragic Accident

The farming community is mourning the loss of a 27-year-old man following a tragic farm accident in Oneida County.

Hunter Cornelius was working on a piece of farm equipment at a farm on Fuess Cleary Road in the Town of Marshall when he became trapped. The equipment was running at the time, according to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office.

Tragedy on the Farm

Deputies were called to the farm around 4 PM on Wednesday, September 23, for the reported accident. Because of the circumstances, members of the Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigative Unit and Forensic Identification Unit also responded.

Cornelius was pronounced dead at the scene.

Several Agencies Responded

The Waterville Fire Department and the Onondaga County Medical Examiner’s Office assisted the Sheriff’s Office at the scene.

The investigation into what happened remains ongoing.