Fall might still feel far away, but you’ll be happy to know the Old Farmer’s Almanac is already giving us a peek at what to expect.

What the Old Farmer’s Almanac Says About Fall 2025

According to both the Old Farmer’s Almanac and Martha Stewart’s website, this fall could bring cooler and drier weather across much of New York and the surrounding region. That might not sound exciting at first, but for fall foliage fans, it’s actually great news. Cooler nights and lower rainfall often mean brighter, more vibrant autumn colors. So, if you're planning a scenic drive through the Adirondacks, this year might be one to remember.

How the Northeast Compares to the Rest of the U.S.

The forecast covers the months of September and October. For the Northeast—including New York, Vermont, and parts of Pennsylvania—we’re likely to see more scattered showers, fewer heat waves, and a general chill in the air. This combination of weather, the Almanac notes, could also increase hurricane activity, especially along the Atlantic coast. While we’re not exactly in the heart of hurricane country, it’s always smart to stay weather-aware during the storm season.

Meanwhile, other parts of the country will be experiencing a totally different kind of fall. Much of the Southeast, Midwest, and West are looking at warmer-than-normal temps and, in some areas, drier-than-usual conditions. That includes places like Florida, Texas, and even parts of the Pacific Northwest, where a mix of sunshine and rain will keep things unpredictable.

Is Fall 2025 the Return of Classic New York Autumns?

As for us New Yorkers, it’s shaping up to be a classic fall: cool, crisp, and perhaps a little stormy – just the way we like it. Don’t be surprised if you find yourself reaching for a sweater sooner than expected. Fall 2025 might just sneak up on us with a burst of color and a breath of fresh, chilly air.

