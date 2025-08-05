Now that the free concerts and Midway rides have been announced, it's time to turn our attention to the real star of the New York State Fair: the food, or maybe more importantly, drinks.

While the full vendor list for the 2025 New York State Fair hasn’t dropped yet, Beak and Skiff is already spilling the tea on this year’s specialty drink.

Imagine pink lemonade mixed with their brand-new Loganberry Vodka, all blended up frozen and topped with a cupcake, a tilt-a-whirl lollipop, a handful of edible glitter, and a skyscraper of whipped cream and sprinkles — a wild, sugary joyride in a cup.

If this doesn’t get your taste buds buzzing, what will?

Admission & Parking Prices

Admission: Tickets are $8 each. Anyone 65 years old and older, and children 12 years old and under, get in for free.

Frequent Fairgoer: Tickets are available for $25 but must be purchased online. This allows you to enter The Fair once a day, every day.

Parking: $12 per vehicle in any of the Fair’s public lots.

Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased online by visiting The Great New York State Fair’s website.

Trams & Shuttles

Trams will run continuously, stopping at 10 stops from 9:00 AM to 10:00 PM every day.

Dedicated ADA shuttle runs between the Gray Accessible Parking lot, located outside Gate 10, to Tram Stop #3 at the rear entrance of the Horticulture Building will also run from 9:00 AM to 11:00 PM each day.

Free Concerts

The New York State Fair runs from Wednesday, August 20, through Labor Day, September 1, and yes—every concert is included with admission.

Midway

Wade Shows is bringing over 50 exciting rides to the Midway this year.

The Midway will be open from 11 AM to 11 PM daily, except on Labor Day, Monday, September 1, when it will close at 9 PM.

Unlimited Wristbands: Grab your tickets by August 20 at noon and pay $30. After August 20, prices go up to $37 on weekdays and $47 on weekends.

Mega Pass - Ride all day, every day of the fair for $97 ($101.20 with fees) through August 20.

Alternatively, you can purchase individual tickets—please note that each ride requires a different number of tickets to board.

8 credits for $12

28 credits for $35

50 credits for $50