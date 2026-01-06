Just because something is wildly popular doesn’t mean everyone loves it. In fact, some of the things that seem to be everywhere—from chart-topping songs to viral drinks—can actually make people cringe.

It’s funny how trends, celebrities, and even everyday products can spark strong opinions, both positive and negative.

Take Taylor Swift, for example. She’s got millions of fans, sold-out tours, and songs on repeat everywhere—but not everyone is on board. Some people just don’t get the hype.

Not Just Celebrities

And it’s not just music. Certain foods, social media trends, and TV shows that everyone else seems obsessed with have also made people roll their eyes.

Starbucks coffee that tastes like it's been burnt? Check. TikTok challenges that leave you scratching your head? Double check.

Central New Yorkers Speak Up

So, we decided to take a closer look.

We asked our Big Frog 104 listeners the question: What’s really popular that you think is terrible? The responses were honest, funny, and sometimes downright shocking.

Central New Yorkers had no shortage of opinions, and it turns out, popularity doesn’t always equal perfection. Some people love it, some people hate it—and the disagreements are part of what makes pop culture so interesting.

Scroll down to see our gallery of the 11 most popular things listeners say they can’t stand. From viral apps and music sensations to everyday snacks and beverages, you’ll find a mix of trends that make some people cringe, laugh, or just shake their heads.

And who knows—maybe you’ll even spot a few things you secretly agree with!