Are You Constantly Being Tagged in Pornographic Videos on Facebook

Are you getting tagged in porn videos on Facebook? You're not alone, but how do you make it stop?

Thousands of people are getting tagged in adult posts. Not just once either. Over and over again.

The tag comes from a different account each time but usually ends with OK.

Credit - Facebook Credit - Facebook loading...

Make it Stop

Kimberlee Otts blocked the page and reported each tag. She's even changed her password to make it stop but the "disgusting videos" keep coming. And she's "so over it."

Bots Tagging Everyone

One Facebook used on Reddit had three separate bots tag them in explicit pornographic posts.

"I was quite distressed because I have family and work friends on Facebook and I was mortified to think this might have appeared on their timelines."

Hundred responded saying they were dealing with the same issue.

New Day, Same Con

This is nothing new. Facebook issued a statement over the same issue a few years ago.

The latest tagging scam is an attempt to get Facebook log-in, password and any other sensitive information when someone clicks the spam link that downloads the so called "player."

The Department of Information and Communications Technologies (DICT) Cybersecurity team addressed the same issue in 2021 as well.

Get our free mobile app

Credit - DICT Cybersecurity/Facebook Credit - DICT Cybersecurity/Facebook loading...

Stop the Insanity

So how do you stop it without constantly removing tags and reporting each account?

Click on your account icon at the top right of the screen.

Go to Settings and then Profile and Tagging.

Set tagging to "Only Me"

Who can see posts you're tagged in on your profile? -- Only Me

When you're tagged in a post, who do you want to add to the audience of the post if they can't already see it? They'll be able to see these posts in places like Feed and search. -- Only Me

Also in the Reviewing section, turn both of them to ON.

You can also remove the tag and report the post as spam. Just click on three dots in the upper right hand corner of the tagged post. Report spam in the drop down menu. You can also block and delete all further posts from the account.

Since the account is always different, you'll have to do it every time until it eventually stops.

Most importantly, for the love of God, DON'T CLICK ON ANY LINKS!