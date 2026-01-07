If you thought Girl Scout cookie season was just about Thin Mints and Samoas, think again. This year comes with a brand-new treat you’ll definitely want to try.

Meet Exploremores, inspired by rocky road ice cream. These chocolatey sandwich cookies are filled with a marshmallow and toasted almond-flavored crème, making each bite a little adventure for your taste buds.

They’re made with top-quality ingredients, no high-fructose corn syrup, no trans fats, and a hint of nostalgia for anyone who loves chocolate and marshmallow together. Basically, it’s everything you didn’t know you needed in a cookie.

Cookie Season is Here

Exploremores aren’t the only excitement this season brings.

Across the country, Girl Scout cookies are flying off the shelves in many states, with booths and online orders already underway.

In New York, cookie lovers will have to wait just a bit longer. Sales don’t officially kick off for another month.

That extra wait is tough, but it also gives you time to plan which boxes you’ll snag first and maybe try to budget for a few of those new Exploremores.

More than Cookies

Of course, Girl Scout cookie season is about more than just delicious treats.

Selling cookies helps scouts develop important life skills like goal setting, money management, and teamwork—all while supporting local troops and community programs. Plus, it’s a chance to make someone’s day a little sweeter.

So even if New York is on cookie-hold for now, get ready to explore, enjoy, and maybe discover a new favorite with Exploremores when the season officially starts February 6.

One thing’s for sure: this cookie season is shaping up to be extra delicious.