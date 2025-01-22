Experience Life-Size Dinosaurs And Epic Fossils In Central New York

Get ready to roar with excitement in Central New York. Kids of all ages will love these dinosaurs stomping into town.

Jurassic Quest, the largest and most realistic traveling dinosaur experience in North America, is making its way to the New York State Fairgrounds in Syracuse from January 31st to February 2nd. This family-friendly event offers an unforgettable adventure into the prehistoric world, featuring life-size, sky-scraping dinosaurs, interactive exhibits, and so much more.

Visitors will be able to see with their own eyes true-to-size dinosaurs, including the 60-foot-long Spinosaurus, an 80-foot Apatosaurus, and a gigantic life-size T. rex. Visitors can also enjoy a real T. rex skull, incredible fossils, and artifacts like authentic T. rex teeth and a Triceratops horn. Kids and adults alike will love the one-of-a-kind walking dinosaur rides, stationary dinosaur rides, and the interactive Baby Dinosaur Show, where you can meet and greet lovable dino babies like Tyson the T. rex, Cammie the Camarasaurus, and Trixie the Triceratops.

For hands-on fun, explore fossil digs, bounce houses, Jurassic Jeeps, and craft stations. Younger adventurers can enjoy "Tricera-tots," a soft play area designed just for them. Take on “The Quest,” an interactive challenge featuring 10 clues scattered throughout the experience, and earn a special reward upon completion.

Tickets are available online, and purchasing in advance guarantees entry in case of a sell-out. The event is self-paced, with an average visit lasting 1 to 2 hours. Bring strollers or wagons for convenience, and don’t forget socks for the inflatables. For more details and to secure your tickets, visit Jurassic Quest online.

