Forget the Kiddie Ride — This One Is the Real Deal

There's a new attraction in Old Forge that is going to be a pretty big hit with kids who love construction equipment.

Calypso's Cove, next to Water Safari, has added real mini excavators that visitors can actually operate. So instead of just watching an excavator dig at a construction site, kids can climb in and take control themselves.

Three Excavators, Three Ways to Play

There are three mini excavators at the new attraction, which were brought to Old Forge from Diggerland USA, Water Safari's sister park in New Jersey.

Two of them are all about digging. The third one adds a little challenge, using a hook attachment to pick up different shapes and put them where they belong.

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It's kind of like taking one of those matching games and making it about 10 times more fun because you're controlling a real excavator to do it.

There's definitely a little skill involved. Kids have to figure out how to move the arm and hook, line things up, and get the pieces where they need to go.

So while they're having fun, they're also working on coordination and problem-solving without realizing it.

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Who Gets to Drive?

The attraction is geared toward kids and families, but there are some height requirements.

Kids who are at least 42 inches tall can operate the excavator on their own. Children under 48 inches can also give it a try, but they'll need to have a parent or legal guardian with them.

Little ones also need to be able to walk and sit upright on their own.

A New Reason to Stop at Calypso's Cove

The Excavator experience is now open at Calypso's Cove, right next door to Water Safari.

Guests can also purchase a two-hour unlimited-attraction wristband for Calypso's Cove, so you can make a whole afternoon out of it.