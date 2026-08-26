CNY Photos Wanted For The 2027 Erie Canalway Calendar
I'll bet you've taken some incredible pictures this year. But so many of them go unseen. Now is the time to potentially let everyone see your Erie Canal photos.
The Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor is calling on amateur and professional photographers to submit their best shots of the historic New York canal system.
Winning images will be featured in the official 2027 Erie Canalway Calendar.
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Photographers need to act fast. All entries must be submitted or postmarked by August 28, 2026.
What To Know
Photographers can submit up to three images that capture the beauty, vibrancy, and character of the canals.
Images must be taken within the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor, which spans 524 miles across upstate New York.
Including the Erie, Cayuga Seneca, Oswego, and Champlain canals, plus over 200 canal communities.
New Categories
Photos will be judged across four distinct categories:
A Vibrant Connector
Past Meets Present
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The Canal at Work
Scenic Beauty
All submitted images must be in a horizontal (landscape) format.
How To Submit Your Pics
Judges will select a 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winner in every category, along with 12 honorable mentions.
The selected photographs will be enjoyed by thousands of New Yorkers throughout the year as part of the 2027 calendar.
Those interested in submitting their work can download the official contest rules and the entry form directly from the Erie Canalway website.
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