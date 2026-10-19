Eli Manning Spotted in Utica at Local Bakery and Nexus

You never know who you'll run into around Central New York. Maybe you're stopping for coffee, grabbing something to eat, or just going about your day when you suddenly find yourself standing next to a two-time Super Bowl champion.

That's what happened when former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning was spotted in Utica.

Eli Manning Makes a Stop at Knead to Eat

Knead to Eat Bakery and Cafe in Utica shared a photo after Manning stopped in.

Not a bad surprise when you're out grabbing a bite.

Kevin Bacon Has His Own Central New York Connection

The bakery is a popular spot for celebrities.

Actor Kevin Bacon and his wife, Kyra Sedgwick, also made a stop a few months ago.

The couple is no stranger to the area either. They have ties to the Adirondacks through Bacon's family, who have a vacation home in Upstate.

READ MORE: Kevin Bacon Makes a Stop at a Utica Bakery

From the Gridiron to the Ice Rink

Manning was in Utica to watch his daughter play hockey at the Nexus Center.

Even though he was there for some family time, he was kind enough to stop and take photos with fans.

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I'm guessing he was hoping to spend more time watching the game than posing for pictures, so it's nice that he took a few minutes to make their day.

Took in a Comets Game

While in town, Manning, his daughter, and the entire New Jersey Devils Youth 12U team also took in a Utica Comets game, with everyone receiving Comets jerseys.

Unfortunately, the Comets were handed their first loss of the season, getting shut out 4-0.

You Never Know Who You'll See Around Utica

From Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks to Hollywood actors, Central New York has had some memorable celebrity sightings. And that's part of the fun of living here. You don't need to be in New York City or Los Angeles to run into someone famous.

Sometimes, they're right here in our own backyard, grabbing a coffee or stopping for a treat or even running a business.