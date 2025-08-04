Less than a week after a massive 8.8 magnitude earthquake hit Russia, another has struck. This time in New York.

Thankfully, this one wasn't as big. Did you feel it? Tremors were reported from the city to the Canadian border.

New York Quakes

Earthquakes in New York aren’t as rare as you might think. Believe it or not, there have been over 550 in the Empire State.

The first one was a doozy. The 5.2 quake struck the New York City area on December 18, 1737. It was one of two damaging quakes to hit the Big Apple.

The largest to ever hit New York was on September 5, 1944. A 5.9 magnitude quake struck near the New York-Canadian border, causing damage in Massena and Cornwall, Ontario.

Western New York's strongest quake hit on August 12, 1929—a 5.2 magnitude centered near Attica.

The Utica/Rome area has felt a few small tremors too: Barneveld in 2015, Prospect in 2013 (both under magnitude 2), and a stronger 3.5 quake in Port Leyden back in 1980.

Latest Earthquake

The latest earthquake shook the city on Saturday, August 2, at 10:18 PM.

The 3.0 magnitude quake hit Hasbrouck Heights in New Jersey, just under 8 miles from Central Park, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

People as far away as Rochester—and even near the Canadian border—reported feeling the tremors.

