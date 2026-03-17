Beak & Skiff Summer Concert Series Goes Country

The Beak & Skiff Summer Concert Series returns for 2026 with a little country flavor

Dustin Lynch is officially part of the lineup, and you’ll want to mark your calendars for Friday, June 19th, to see him live among the orchards, sunshine, and Central New York vibes.

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Ticket Info You Need

Want to secure your spot?

The presale kicks off Thursday, March 19, at 10 AM, and the general sale begins Friday, March 20 at 10 AM.

Be ready to grab your tickets and claim your place for an unforgettable night of live country music under the open sky.

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Full Summer Lineup

Dustin Lynch isn’t the only big name hitting the stage this year.

Beak & Skiff has a stacked Summer Concert Series with incredible acts lined up for the season.

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Check out the full schedule and start planning your summer nights at Beak & Skiff’s website.

There’s something for everyone, whether it’s a date night, a friend’s outing, or a spontaneous night of fun.

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Last Year at the Fair

Fans might remember that Dustin Lynch also performed at the NYS Fair last year.

What made his concert stand out was a proposal that took place in the crowd during the show.

"What happened over here?" Lynch asked from the stage. "He just put a ring on it. Congratulations."

READ MORE: Proposal During Dustin Lynch NYS Fair Concert

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Summer Fun in the Finger Lakes

Beak & Skiff is making summer 2026 one to remember.

Grab your tickets, bring your friends, and get ready for nights full of music.

Check out all the country concerts coming to New York this year....so far.