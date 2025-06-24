Thirteen people have been arrested in a major crackdown on drug trafficking that has been flooding New York’s streets with dangerous narcotics.

Federal and state law enforcement agencies—including the New York State Police, DEA, and FBI—worked together to dismantle a sophisticated network that moved drugs from California to New York City and Upstate communities.

The operation seized nearly 500 kilos of cocaine, fentanyl pills, methamphetamine, marijuana, a firearm, and more than $1 million in cash. This crackdown is the result of an 18-month investigation targeting the flow of poison into neighborhoods across the state.

Taking Drugs Off NY Streets

U.S. Attorney John Sarcone called the effort a “smash” of a sophisticated organization pumping poison into Upstate New York communities.

"This case demonstrates the federal government’s commitment to taking back our communities from the criminal organizations that have proliferated in recent years thanks to weak state laws and even weaker state legislators from New York City.”

DEA and FBI officials praised the teamwork behind the investigation, emphasizing their ongoing mission to target drug cartels and protect communities.

"The DEA remains steadfast in our commitment to saving lives, and we will continue to pursue the drug cartels and those individuals responsible for flooding our neighborhoods with these poisonous drugs,” DEA Special Agent in Charge Frank A. Tarentino said.

13 People Facing Charges

The following people are charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances:

Samer Abdelhak, aka “Semi,” age 35, of Fresh Meadows, New York

Leon Chen, aka “Don Eladio,” 29, of Long Island City, New York

Michael Harper, aka “Miz,” 38, of Corning, New York

Anthony Medina, aka “Tank” and “Fatboy,” 28, of Painted Post, New York

Broslloyd Campbell, 42, of Hewlett, New York

Anthony Dixon Jr., 41, of Jackson, New Jersey

Chaquill Foster, aka “Lo” and “Gucci,” 31, of Schenectady, New York

Christopher Smith, aka “Boot,” 39, of Fresh Meadows, New York

Jason Hogue, aka “Whispers,” 44, of Lake Placid, New York

Christopher Christman, aka “Free,” “Fremont,” and “Puffy,” 42, of Fresh Meadows, New York

Cesar Ariel Castro-Sanchez, aka “Dom R,” 31, of Palisades Park, New Jersey

Jocelyn Foster, aka “Jozzy,” 29, of Amsterdam, New York

Mikell Butler, 34, of Schenectady, New York

The 13 charged individuals face serious conspiracy and distribution charges, many carrying minimum sentences of 10 years to life in prison.

This extensive investigation involved multiple federal, state, and local agencies working together to bring down this dangerous network and make communities safer.

