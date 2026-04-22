A Tough Goodbye After 15 Years

After more than a decade of ribs, brisket, and late-night memories, a longtime BBQ favorite is preparing to close its doors later this spring. The announcement comes as the building’s lease ends and redevelopment plans move forward.

Brooklyn Staple Coming to an End

The Brooklyn location of Dinosaur Bar-B-Que has confirmed it will close once its lease expires. The building is expected to be demolished to make way for new apartments in the Gowanus area.

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Staff and management reflected on what the space meant over the years, pointing to the team behind the counter and the regulars who made it feel like a true neighborhood gathering spot.

"While it’s never easy to say goodbye to a place like this, we are incredibly grateful for every guest, every regular, and every team member who helped make Dinosaur Bar-B-Que Brooklyn what it is."

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Still Time to Stop in

A final service date hasn’t been announced yet, but will be shared once confirmed. Until then, the restaurant remains open and operating as usual, giving guests a chance to stop in one more time.

Gift cards will continue to be honored through the final day at the Brooklyn location and at other Dinosaur Bar-B-Que spots, including Harlem and Syracuse.

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Not Just a Farewell

While one chapter is closing, the team says this isn’t the end of the story—just the end of a specific location that became part of so many people’s routines, celebrations, and memories over the past 15 years.