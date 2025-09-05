For the first time in five years, the Catskills are offering one of fall’s most scenic experiences: a ride aboard a historic train winding through vibrant autumn landscapes.

The Delaware & Ulster Railroad, which closed in 2020, faced more than just pandemic shutdowns. Lingering track damage kept the rails out of service for years. But after replacing ties, repairing lines, and a lot of hard work behind the scenes, the train is finally back, ready to give you front-row seat to the season’s fiery foliage.

19 Mile Colorful Train Ride

This year, the experience is even bigger.

Riders can take a 19 mile colorful journey from Arkville toward Fleischmanns and Highmount for the first time in 25 years, passing along the East Branch of the Delaware River and taking in sweeping views of the Catskill Mountains during the best season of the year.

READ MORE: First Signs of Fall Already in New York

Whether you’re snapping photos from an open-air car with crisp mountain air in your face or relaxing in the cozy enclosed coaches, the ride is designed to make you feel part of the scenery.

Get our free mobile app

Credit - Clay Banks/Unsplash Credit - Clay Banks/Unsplash loading...

Rides for Peak Catskills Fall Foliage

Fall rides run weekends from September 18 through October 12, with an additional weekend October 15–17, perfectly timed for peak foliage.

Tickets are limited and sell fast, starting at $23 for open-air seats and $30 for first-class.

After five long years, this beloved Catskills tradition is back—an unforgettable way to see the season, relax, and enjoy the mountains like never before.