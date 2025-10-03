It looks like a scene from a horror movie—or an AI-generated image—but these creepy deer are real, and they’re turning heads in New York

A deer spotted in Webster, New York, is covered in freaky looking growths.

Jeremy Newman shared photos of the deer in his coworker's yard covered. While it looks pretty gross, there’s no need to panic. It's just deer warts—dark, hairless growths.

What Are Deer Warts?

Deer warts, also called cutaneous fibromas, are harmless skin tumors caused by a papillomavirus. They appear as firm, hairless growths that can range from tiny bumps to larger clusters.

While they can grow anywhere on a deer’s body, they’re most often found on the head and neck.

These growths are species-specific and cannot be transmitted to humans.

How Do Deer Get Them?

The virus primarily spreads through the bites of insects such as mosquitoes and ticks, particularly during the warmer months.

Deer can also pass it to one another through direct contact, such as during the rut or at feeding sites.

Are Deer Warts Dangerous?

For most deer, the growths are temporary and will fall off on their own once they outgrow their blood supply.

In rare cases, large clusters can interfere with a deer’s ability to see, eat, or move, but most deer recover without long-term effects.

Nature’s Strange Quirk

So yes, the deer in these photos looks nasty—but it’s a perfect example of the weird and fascinating side of wildlife.

Next time you see a bumpy deer in the woods, just remember: it’s usually nothing to fear, just nature being a little… gross.