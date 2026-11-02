Not a fan of changing your clocks twice a year, New York State may have been the reason.

New York State, more specifically New York City's financial sector played a massive role in why Daylight-Saving Time exists in the form it does today.

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While the concept of moving clocks to save daylight was originally pitched by Benjamin Franklin in the early 1900s, New York was the driving economic force that kept the practice alive when it was on the verge of dying out in the United States.

NY Financial Pushback

The U.S. first introduced Daylight-Saving Time nationally in 1918 as a temporary wartime measure during World War I. However, it was wildly unpopular with farmers and rural communities.

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As soon as WWI ended, Congress repealed national DST in 1919 over President Woodrow Wilson's veto.

This is where New York changed history. Financial institutions in New York City, most notably the New York Stock Exchange and major Wall Street banks realized that extra evening daylight provided a crucial extra hour of overlap with London stock markets.

The Local Option Era

Refusing to abandon Daylight-Saving Time, New York State passed legislation allowing individual cities and municipalities to decide their own time standards. New York City immediately adopted local DST during summer months.

Because New York was the financial capital of the nation, other exchanges and commuter railroads had no choice but to adopt local Daylight-Saving Time as well to sync up with Wall Street.

This created a chaotic "patchwork" period across the country where driving through New York State meant changing your watch every few towns, but it kept Daylight-Saving Time alive in the U.S. until the federal government standardized it again with the Uniform Time Act of 1966.

Present Day

While there are many for and against Daylight-Saving Time, there has been a push to and the practice of changing our clocks twice a year.

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Named the Sunshine Protectin Act of 2025, the bill would make daylight saving time the new, permanent standard time.

Until passed and signed into law, we continue changing our clocks.