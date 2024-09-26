Iconic Hollywood Actor Spotted at Central New York Restaurant

A Hollywood icon was spotted at a Central New York restaurant not once, but twice.

You never know who you're going to run into at Dinosaur BBQ in Syracuse, New York.

A few weeks after Post Malone stopped in for a meal, another celebrity was spotted at the famous restaurant.

It was none other than Blues Brother/Ghostbuster Dan Aykroyd who "came, saw and conquered."

This isn't the first time Aykroyd has been at Dinosaur BBQ. “When he’s in the area, he usually pops in,” Dinosaur founder John Stage tells New York Upstate.

Why Aykroyd Was in CNY

Aykroyd was in the area promoting Crystal Head Vodka, a brand he co-founded. However, not many people really knew who he was. The hat kind of threw people off.

"He was pretty low key, in fact most people didn’t even recognize him,” Lorrie Allnut, the Dinosaur’s hospitality manager said.

Aykroyd and John Alexander designed the iconic skull-shaped vodka bottle as a symbol of life, reflecting power and enlightenment, only the best to hold their multi-award-winning spirit.

Post Malone at Dinosaur BBQ

Dinosaur BBQ is a popular spot for the celebrities.

A few weeks ago Post Malone stopped in for a meal before his hometown concert at Lakeview.

"Posty’s back in Syracuse, getting his pre-show BBQ fix," the restaurant shared on social media. "Being the most humble and polite local he’s always been, hangin’ with fans."

