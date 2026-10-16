A widespread network outage has forced Hannaford Supermarkets to take its official website and mobile app offline, crippling online ordering and account management across the Northeast.

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The disruption stems from a cybersecurity incident detected by Hannaford's parent company, Ahold Delhaize USA, which also operates chains like Stop & Shop and Food Lion.

As a precautionary measure to safeguard infrastructure, cybersecurity teams took several core digital networks offline.

The outage affects digital prescription refills, account access, and Hannaford To Go curbside pickup services.

Any unfulfilled online orders placed prior to the system shutdown are being automatically refunded.

System Restoration Timeline

Ahold Delhaize has not yet released a specific date or time for when full digital operations will resume.

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IT teams are currently conducting a security assessment and managing a controlled, phased relaunch of affected networks to ensure the system is secure before coming back online.

The company confirmed that there is currently no evidence that customer payment information or personal data was compromised during the breach.

Guidance for New York Consumers

For shoppers across New York State affected by the online blackout:

All physical Hannaford brick-and-mortar stores remain open for standard in-person shopping. Standard checkout lanes, credit/debit card terminals, and cash registers are fully operational.

Customers relying on home delivery can place grocery orders through third-party platforms like Instacart, DoorDash, or Uber Eats, which access store inventory independently of the main app.

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Pharmacy patrons needing urgent refills or transfers should call or visit their local Hannaford pharmacy counter directly, as online portal orders remain unavailable.