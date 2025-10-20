A beloved Central New York fall tradition is no more, thanks to a few bad visitors.

The corn maze at Cullen Pumpkin Farm in Richfield Springs is now closed after repeated acts of vandalism and warnings from the owners.

"People have continued to vandalize the Corn Maze and the Corn Maze is now closed for the rest of the season."

What’s meant to be a fun, family-friendly experience has instead become a headache for the farm and a disappointment for visitors.

“This isn’t the first time we’ve experienced damage here," the farm shared. "The corn maze takes a lot of time, effort, and money each year.”

READ MORE: Central New York Couple Grows 1,200-Pound Pumpkin

Guests were asked to stick to designated paths and respect the crops—no knocking down corn stalks, picking, husking, or throwing corn.

Unfortunately, despite the repeated reminders and threats to close down the maze, some continued to ignore the rules, leaving the owners with no choice but to close the maze.

Get our free mobile app

Last Year for Corn Maze

The farm is run by Tom, Richard, and John Shypski, who are sad to see all their hard work get destroyed.

READ MORE: Apple Picking and Fall Fun - 8 Orchards to Visit in CNY

"Over the years we have invested a lot to provide this free Corn Maze to families. Today is a sad day here at the pumpkin farm."

The farm will remain open until October 31.

Few Bad Apples

Seriously, what's wrong with people?!

It’s a stark reminder that sometimes, one bad apple really can ruin the bunch.

What should have been a carefree fall activity is now a cautionary tale about respect and responsibility.