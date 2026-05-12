Popular Rome Restaurant Expands Into Downtown Utica

If you’ve ever found yourself craving one of Crust Kitchen & Bar’s giant sandwiches or scratch-made soups, there’s some good news for Utica food lovers. The popular Rome restaurant has officially opened a second location in downtown Utica.

The new location is located at 330 Main Street, Suite 1, directly across from Union Station.

The restaurant first made a name for itself in Rome with creative sandwiches, fresh salads, homemade soups, and a relaxed atmosphere that made people want to keep coming back. Now they’re bringing that same vibe to Utica.

Fan Favorite Sandwiches Are Coming Too

If you’re already a Crust fan, don’t worry. The menu favorites are making the move too. Signature sandwiches like The Negotiator, The One Night Stand, and The Frenchie will all be available at the new location, along with bowls, appetizers, desserts, rotating specials, and more.

Owner Chris Destito Jr. says the move into downtown Utica felt like the right fit. “Opening in downtown Utica gives us the opportunity to reach even more people while becoming part of the energy and growth happening in the city.”

READ MORE: Watkins Glen Set for Another Schedule Shakeup in 2027

With the restaurant sitting right across from Union Station, it’s expected to become a convenient stop for downtown workers, train travelers, and anyone looking for elevated comfort food without the fancy atmosphere.

Get our free mobile app

A Growing Local Success Story

Crust was founded in Rome with a focus on quality ingredients, scratch-made food, hospitality, and community. That local-first mentality helped turn the restaurant into a favorite for many across the area.

Now, with a second location officially open in Utica, Crust is hoping to continue growing while keeping the same laid-back feel and customer experience that made people fall in love with the original spot in the first place.