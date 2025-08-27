If you’re a hunter in New York, there’s some exciting news: crossbows just got a big upgrade in the law.

For years, New York’s rules were pretty strict. Crossbows could only be used in certain hunting seasons, and there were all sorts of weird restrictions about how big or powerful they could be. That made life tricky for hunters who prefer crossbows or who might struggle with traditional bows.

That all changes with the new legislation. Basically, crossbows are now officially treated like any other longbow.

So if you’re allowed to use a longbow in a certain area or season, you can now use a crossbow too.

Eliminates Outdated Rules

The law also eliminates several outdated rules regarding draw weight and size, making it easier for hunters to use modern crossbows without worrying about technicalities.

Senator Patrick Gallivan, who helped push the bill through, says this is a long-overdue update. It’s not just about convenience, either. It allows hunters who might have physical limitations, and it’s a way to keep more people interested in hunting overall.

The Department of Environmental Conservation has even backed the change, noting that crossbows are a useful tool for wildlife management while also giving hunters more flexibility.

In short, this is a win for New York hunters. Whether you’re an experienced archer or someone looking to get into hunting with a tool that’s a bit easier to handle, the updated rules give you more freedom to enjoy the sport.

Hunters will need to get a Bow Hunter Education Certificate and an Archery Privilege to use a crossbow during bow season. The season begins in the Northern Zone on September 27 and October 1 in the Southern Zone.