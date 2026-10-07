New York is famous for its bright city lights and beautiful autumn leaves, but the Empire State also hides a much darker, spookier side.

Scattered across the state are towns, creeks, and lakes with names straight out of a horror movie.

I mean, add in an extra E and even the Canal is "eerie."

Photo by Richard Hedrick on Unsplash a wooden bench sitting next to a river

The most famous spooky spot is Sleepy Hollow .

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Located in Westchester County, this historic village officially changed its name to honor Washington Irving’s legendary tale of the Headless Horseman.

Today, it remains a capital of Halloween lore.

However, deep in the wilderness, the names get even more chilling.

Photo by Shees Bin Shahid on Unsplash a tree next to a body of water

Travel up to the Adirondacks in Hamilton County, and you will find Terror Lake , a remote 82-acre body of water surrounded by dense woods.

Photo by Phoebe T on Unsplash red and white abstract painting

Capitol Region

If that sounds too frightening, Greene County is home to Murderers Creek , a winding waterway tied to dark colonial-era folklore.

READ MORE: Stop Raking Your Leaves In New York State

Local history also inspired several grim names in smaller communities.

Photo by Kevin Dowling on Unsplash Skeleton in a coffin in a foggy forest

North Country

In St. Lawrence County, the tiny hamlet of Coffins Mills got its name from early 20th-century logging history, though it sounds like a final resting place.

Photo by Richard Greif on Unsplash a small leaf floating on top of a body of water

Central New York

Dead Creek , a quiet area with deep historic roots. Meanwhile, Onondaga County features, a quiet area with deep historic roots.

Photo by felix jiricka on Unsplash Costumed figures with horns and glowing eyes at night

Southern Tier

Drivers in Tioga County often pass through Devil’s Elbow , a notoriously sharp curve on Route 17C. Local legends say the bend is haunted by a mysterious "White Lady" ghost.

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Whether these names come from dangerous terrain, historic logging camps, or old ghost stories, they remind us that New York’s history is full of mysteries.

For thrill-seekers looking for a road trip this autumn, these eerie spots offer the perfect mix of history and haunts.