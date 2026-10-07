New York Has Some Pretty Spooky Town Names, With Some Creepy Backstories Too
New York is famous for its bright city lights and beautiful autumn leaves, but the Empire State also hides a much darker, spookier side.
Scattered across the state are towns, creeks, and lakes with names straight out of a horror movie.
I mean, add in an extra E and even the Canal is "eerie."
The most famous spooky spot is Sleepy Hollow.
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Located in Westchester County, this historic village officially changed its name to honor Washington Irving’s legendary tale of the Headless Horseman.
Today, it remains a capital of Halloween lore.
However, deep in the wilderness, the names get even more chilling.
Travel up to the Adirondacks in Hamilton County, and you will find Terror Lake, a remote 82-acre body of water surrounded by dense woods.
Capitol Region
If that sounds too frightening, Greene County is home to Murderers Creek, a winding waterway tied to dark colonial-era folklore.
READ MORE: Stop Raking Your Leaves In New York State
Local history also inspired several grim names in smaller communities.
North Country
In St. Lawrence County, the tiny hamlet of Coffins Mills got its name from early 20th-century logging history, though it sounds like a final resting place.
Central New York
Meanwhile, Onondaga County features Dead Creek, a quiet area with deep historic roots.
Southern Tier
Drivers in Tioga County often pass through Devil’s Elbow, a notoriously sharp curve on Route 17C. Local legends say the bend is haunted by a mysterious "White Lady" ghost.
Whether these names come from dangerous terrain, historic logging camps, or old ghost stories, they remind us that New York’s history is full of mysteries.
For thrill-seekers looking for a road trip this autumn, these eerie spots offer the perfect mix of history and haunts.
Scenic Trenton Falls Only Open Two Weekends Every Year
Trenton Falls scenic trails are only open to the public on two weekends every year.
Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams