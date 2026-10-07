New York Has Some Pretty Spooky Town Names, With Some Creepy Backstories Too

New York Has Some Pretty Spooky Town Names, With Some Creepy Backstories Too

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New York is famous for its bright city lights and beautiful autumn leaves, but the Empire State also hides a much darker, spookier side.
Scattered across the state are towns, creeks, and lakes with names straight out of a horror movie. 
I mean, add in an extra E and even the Canal is "eerie."
a wooden bench sitting next to a river
Photo by Richard Hedrick on Unsplash
Sleepy Hollow
The most famous spooky spot is Sleepy Hollow.
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Located in Westchester County, this historic village officially changed its name to honor Washington Irving’s legendary tale of the Headless Horseman.
Today, it remains a capital of Halloween lore.
However, deep in the wilderness, the names get even more chilling.
a tree next to a body of water
Photo by Shees Bin Shahid on Unsplash
Adirondacks 
Travel up to the Adirondacks in Hamilton County, and you will find Terror Lake, a remote 82-acre body of water surrounded by dense woods.
red and white abstract painting
Photo by Phoebe T on Unsplash
Capitol Region
If that sounds too frightening, Greene County is home to Murderers Creek, a winding waterway tied to dark colonial-era folklore.
READ MORE: Stop Raking Your Leaves In New York State
Local history also inspired several grim names in smaller communities.
Skeleton in a coffin in a foggy forest
Photo by Kevin Dowling on Unsplash
North Country
In St. Lawrence County, the tiny hamlet of Coffins Mills got its name from early 20th-century logging history, though it sounds like a final resting place.
a small leaf floating on top of a body of water
Photo by Richard Greif on Unsplash
Central New York
Meanwhile, Onondaga County features Dead Creek, a quiet area with deep historic roots.
Costumed figures with horns and glowing eyes at night
Photo by felix jiricka on Unsplash
Southern Tier 
Drivers in Tioga County often pass through Devil’s Elbow, a notoriously sharp curve on Route 17C. Local legends say the bend is haunted by a mysterious "White Lady" ghost.
READ MORE: Southern Tier Hayride Accident Leaves Many Injured
Whether these names come from dangerous terrain, historic logging camps, or old ghost stories, they remind us that New York’s history is full of mysteries.
For thrill-seekers looking for a road trip this autumn, these eerie spots offer the perfect mix of history and haunts.

Scenic Trenton Falls Only Open Two Weekends Every Year

Trenton Falls scenic trails are only open to the public on two weekends every year.

Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

Filed Under: new york state, creepy, new york towns
Categories: TSM