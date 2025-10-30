On November 1, 2025, millions of families across the U.S. faced an immediate loss of SNAP food benefits due to the second-longest government shutdown in U.S. history. For many parents, that'll mean opening empty fridges, skipping meals, and quietly going without so their children could eat.

Jeff Knauss, a business owner and father from Central New York, decided to take action. “I believe access to healthy food is a human right — not a privilege,” he said.

Community Relief Fund

Drawing on his own experience — being born to two 16-year-old parents living in poverty in South Korea and later adopted into a loving Upstate NY family — Knauss knows firsthand how life can be shaped by circumstances beyond one’s control.

Rather than wait for government action, Knauss and his family personally donated $10,000 to launch a community relief fund to help families put food on the table.

The fund provides up to $150 per household in Wegmans gift cards, picked up in person at the Syracuse and Rochester stores. This ensures help goes directly to families in need while avoiding online scams.

Overwhelming Response

In just 48 hours, the community response was staggering. Over 32,000 families requested help, 1200 individuals donated, and more than $140,000 was raised in a single day. Families, parents, seniors, single workers, and domestic abuse survivors all turned to the fund for support.

“This is about people, not politics. About dignity, not bureaucracy. And about proving that community always rises when it matters most.”

Every dollar goes directly to families at risk of losing SNAP benefits. However, Knauss has had to pause applications because he won't be able to help everyone who has already applied. Donations are still being accepted.

The more we donate, the more we help.

💛 Donate: GoFundMe