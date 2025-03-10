One Classic Business Is Closing Shop In North Utica

One classic business in North Utica is closing it's doors. However, this isn't good bye completely.

Colozzi's made the announcement on their Facebook page that they were closing their location in North Utica:

"It is with heavy hearts that we announce the closing of our North Utica location. Serving the Utica community has been our greatest honor, and we are profoundly grateful for the trust and loyalty you have shown us over the years "

They will be open until the end of March depending on inventory levels at this location. They are hosting a closing sale at this location.

This Isn't Goodbye For Colozzi's

Even though this location in North Utica is closing, this isn't the only Colozzi's location. You can find Colozzi's in theNew Hartford Shopping Center, and you'll find them at Rose Petal Gifts in Clinton.

THANK YOU for being part of our family. Your patronage has meant the world to us and we will cherish the memories we have created together. With heartfelt gratitude, Jennien Colozzi and Wonderful Staff at North Utica Colozzi’s"

Many nice memories are currently being shared on Facebook, such as this:

PaulCookie Bookie: "I will always remember the first Hallmark Christmas Ornament I ever bought there, way back in 1986 when I first started collecting them. With fond memories over the years, there will always be a special place reserved in my heart as I recall the countless times; "Jennien when are the ornaments coming out" LOL"

Helene Smith: "So sad to see you go. Whenever I needed a gift I could always find something in your store. Everything displayed so beautifully and appealing. Wonderful sales clerks were always so helpful. Will really miss your location in North Utica."

You can follow them on Facebook for more. But again, this isn't a complete good bye.

