Country Outlaw Coming to Central New York & We’re Giving Away Tickets

The second country concert at Lakeview for 2025 is here.

Thomas Rhett was the first act to be announced for August 21. Are you ready for number 2?

This time it's a country outlaw coming to Central New York and we've got your tickets that you can win before you can buy them.

Big & Rich, Gretchen Wilson coming to Turning Stone Credit - Think Stock/Canva loading...

Cody Jinks at Lakeview

Cody Jinks will be at the Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater in Syracuse.

The opening acts will be announced at a later date.

The concert is Sunday, August 17. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 6 at 10 AM. But you can win them before they go on sale. More details below.

Who: Cody Jinks with support TBD

When: August 17, 2025

Where: Empower FCU Amp at Lakeview in Syracuse

2022 Stagecoach Festival - Day 2 Getty Images for Stagecoach loading...

Win Tickets

Want to win a pair of tickets to the show?

Forget Elf on a Shelf this year. We have "Cody on the Roadie."

We'll post a picture of Cody on a road in Central New York. If you can figure out what road(ie) Cody is on, you could win tickets.

One winner will be drawn at random from all the correct road guesses each day.

DAY ONE - Cody on the Roadie

Credit - TSM/Getty Images Credit - TSM/Getty Images loading...

Know what road Cody is one in Central New York? Enter your guess below