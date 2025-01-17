Crown The Best Wings In Central New York At CNY Wing Wars

Get ready to crown the best chicken wings in all of Central New York.

The Joseph Michael Chubbuck Foundation is bringing back the CNY Wing Wars for its 8th year on Saturday, February 1st at Harts Hill Inn, located at 135 Clinton Street in Whitesboro. From noon to 3 PM, attendees can enjoy an afternoon of finger-licking fun while supporting a great cause.

The event features a mix of familiar faces and exciting newcomers in the wing competition. Returning participants include notable favorites like Tony’s of New Hartford (Best Wing Celebrity Judges’ Choice 2024), Pizza Boys (Most Unique Wing Celebrity Judges’ Choice & Public Vote 2024), Hot Off The Brick, Piggy Pat’s, Fratello’s Pizzeria, and many more. Guests will sample wings from each vendor, voting for the “Best Wing” and “Most Unique Wing” alongside a panel of celebrity judges, including Oneida County Sheriff Maciol, Senator Griffo, Assemblywoman Buttenschoen, and Empire Plate’s Bill Vinci.

Tickets are $35 each and include one slice of pizza, a wing from each participant, and a free beer or soda. With only 200 tickets available, early reservations are highly recommended by calling 315-339-5993 (Monday-Friday, 9 AM to 5 PM). If tickets don’t sell out in advance, they’ll be available at the door. You can learn more online here.

More About The Joseph Michael Chubbuck Foundation

The JMCF financially assists cancer patients in active treatment (chemo, radiation, targeted therapy, or cancer surgery) so monthly expenses can be paid (rent, utility bills, groceries, car repairs, treatment travel expenses, child care, and needed medical equipment/supplies). Thereby enabling the patient to have funds left over to pay doctor bills & co-pays. Patients are referred to the JMCF by their oncology LSW, oncologist, radiologist, OR by the American Cancer Society. Self-referrals are also accepted. The Foundation was named after Joseph Michael Chubbuck, who passed away from a rare and aggressive form of clear cell sarcoma at the age of 22. He was diagnosed 2 days after his 21st birthday & passed away 17 months later on Aug. 1, 2013.

